Entertainment One : The AI Effect wins ‘Outstanding Technology Series' in the Second Annual Canadian Podcast Awards

TORONTO, CANADA - February 28, 2019 - Entertainment One's Podcast Network announces the podcast The AI Effect has won Best Technology show at the Canadian Podcast Awards. The ceremony celebrates outstanding podcasts produced by Canadian podcasters, editors, and producers.

The second season of the acclaimed podcast series features award-winning technology reporter Amber Mac as co-host, together with Jodie Wallis, Accenture's managing director of Artificial Intelligence in Canada. Together, they interviewed leading voices, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and key AI industry leaders, on how Canada can solve AI adoption in key industries, and reap the benefits of the technology.

'Canada, in many ways, is a leader in artificial intelligence. This podcast truly shows the breadth of talent and professionals in the AI space and the amazing work that is currently happening,' said Stuart Coxe, Executive Producer of Entertainment One's Podcast Network.

'As Canada continues to lead the way on artificial intelligence research, Season 2 allowed us to dive deep into specific industries to address what's required for businesses to leverage this revolutionary technology,' said Mac. 'Through each episode of the show, we worked tirelessly to demystify AI for individuals at all stages of adoption, and we're honoured to see that our listeners enjoyed joining us for this journey.'

'I'm thrilled that The AI Effect was recognized at the Canadian Podcast Awards and by our listeners, who are interested in the ongoing conversation around the critical role that AI is playing in our lives, our businesses, and our future,' said Wallis. 'It's critical that Canadians are well-informed about the impact AI will make in their lives and how we can best adopt and use the technology to transform our economy for the better.'

Each of the seven episodes in Season 2 examines the extraordinary pace of AI's technological growth, and the rewards, and perils for individuals, businesses, and society in a specific industry. Among the guests interviewed were John Tory, Mayor of Toronto; Elissa Strome, Executive Director, Pan-Canadian AI Strategy, Canadian Institute for Advanced Research; Craig Nevill-Manning, Head of Engineering, Sidewalk Labs; and Cameron Schuler, CCO & VP, Industry Innovation, Vector Institute.

Podcast winners were announced at the Toronto awards gala on TK DATE as part of the 13th Annual Podcamp Toronto 'un-conference' event.

'The nominees, like The AI Effect, exemplify the wealth of talent we have here in Canada and reflect the unique attitudes, opinions, ideas, values, and creativity of Canadians,' said John Leschinski, Chair of Podcamp Toronto. 'We had over 200 entries this year from across the country - it's really an incredible achievement to be selected by your peers in the Canadian podcasting community.'

Season one and two of The AI Effect can be streamed online on all major podcast platforms such as Apple Podcast, Spotify, and Stitcher.