Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Entertainment One Ltd    ETO   CA29382B1022

ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD

(ETO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entertainment One : Welcomes Music Management Company Amelia Artists

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 11:25am EDT

New York, NY - August 2, 2019 - In its commitment to working with music industry leaders around the world, Entertainment One ('eOne') is expanding its music management business with the addition of Amelia Artists. The announcement was made by Chris Taylor, eOne's Global President, Music.

Led by Nick Blasko and Piers Henwood, Amelia Artists is the artist management company behind Tegan and Sara, Luca Fogale, The Funk Hunters, Bedouin Soundclash, The Librarian, Fintan, and Astrocolor.

Taylor says, 'We are so excited to have Nick and Piers and the entire Amelia team join up with eOne. They are 5-star human beings with an incredible roster of talent.'

This new venture will further charge the Company's global momentum, which continues to broaden its scope and reach in artist management through its brands eOne (Lights, Arkells), WRC Management (Kaytranada, Sango), Hardlivings (Jax Jones, Riton, Kahlo), Nerve Management (The Black Madonna, Daniel Avery), and People's Champ (Badbadnotgood, Matty Matheson).

'This is a very exciting moment for us as managers and we look forward to growing the global careers of our whole roster, alongside eOne,' said Nick Blasko and Piers Henwood.

Amelia Artists will continue to be based in Victoria, British Columbia with a presence in eOne's Los Angeles Music headquarters.

For more information, contact:

Giovanna Melchiorre

gmelchiorre@entonegroup.com

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One's robust network includes international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Entertainment; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; innovative music platform Audio Network; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

Disclaimer

Entertainment One Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 15:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD
11:25aENTERTAINMENT ONE : Welcomes Music Management Company Amelia Artists
PU
07/26ENTERTAINMENT ONE : "Peppa Pig" owner Entertainment One says producer Mark Gordo..
RE
07/25ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Multi year production deal with Mark Gordon
PU
07/11ENTERTAINMENT ONE : To acquire daisybeck studios
PU
07/11ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/26ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Notice of Redemption & De-Listing
PU
06/26ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Closing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PU
06/14ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Notice of Conditional Redemption
PU
06/14ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PU
06/13ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Peppa Pig Set to Jump into Music Charts with First Ever Albu..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 128 M
EBIT 2020 225 M
Net income 2020 80,6 M
Debt 2020 478 M
Yield 2020 0,37%
P/E ratio 2020 27,6x
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,36x
EV / Sales2021 2,17x
Capitalization 2 180 M
Chart ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD
Duration : Period :
Entertainment One Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 502,44  GBp
Last Close Price 439,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren D. Throop President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allan Leslie Leighton Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Sparacio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Taylor Battye Chief Information Officer
Mark William Opzoomer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD23.11%2 646
VIVENDI17.58%33 774
BOLLORÉ11.49%12 616
VIACOM16.42%12 280
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.10.09%6 920
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-5.09%5 579
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group