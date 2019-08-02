Entertainment One : Welcomes Music Management Company Amelia Artists

New York, NY - August 2, 2019 - In its commitment to working with music industry leaders around the world, Entertainment One ('eOne') is expanding its music management business with the addition of Amelia Artists. The announcement was made by Chris Taylor, eOne's Global President, Music.

Led by Nick Blasko and Piers Henwood, Amelia Artists is the artist management company behind Tegan and Sara, Luca Fogale, The Funk Hunters, Bedouin Soundclash, The Librarian, Fintan, and Astrocolor.

Taylor says, 'We are so excited to have Nick and Piers and the entire Amelia team join up with eOne. They are 5-star human beings with an incredible roster of talent.'

This new venture will further charge the Company's global momentum, which continues to broaden its scope and reach in artist management through its brands eOne (Lights, Arkells), WRC Management (Kaytranada, Sango), Hardlivings (Jax Jones, Riton, Kahlo), Nerve Management (The Black Madonna, Daniel Avery), and People's Champ (Badbadnotgood, Matty Matheson).

'This is a very exciting moment for us as managers and we look forward to growing the global careers of our whole roster, alongside eOne,' said Nick Blasko and Piers Henwood.

Amelia Artists will continue to be based in Victoria, British Columbia with a presence in eOne's Los Angeles Music headquarters.

