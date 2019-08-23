Log in
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD

(ETO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/23 03:53:05 am
573.5 GBp   +29.34%
Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
RE
FTSE rebounds ahead of Powell speech; Entertainment One soars
RE
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
FTSE rebounds ahead of Powell speech; Entertainment One soars

08/23/2019 | 03:38am EDT
Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 bounced back on Friday ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's much-anticipated speech, while Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One rose to a life high after agreeing to be bought by U.S. toy maker Hasbro.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.6% by 0714 GMT, but was still on track for its worst month in four years, while the mid-caps <.FTMC>, which had benefited from the recent strength in pound, were up 0.7%.

Markets are expecting a clearer picture from Powell's speech at 1400 GMT on future rate cuts, especially after shares fell in the previous session as the Fed's latest minutes showed a deeply divided view on future monetary policy and a rally in the pound hit exporter stocks.

Entertainment One surged 29.1% to 569 pence after a deal with Hasbro for about $4 billion in cash, or 560 pence a share. News of the deal lifted shares in broadcaster ITV by 2.4% to the top of the FTSE 100.

Woodford Patient Capital Trust, however, sank 9% to an all-time low after Link Fund, responsible for valuing the company's portfolio, said it would lower the value of Woodford's stake in IH Holdings, which would hit its total net asset value.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD 29.68% 574 Delayed Quote.24.34%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HASBRO, INC -1.00% 114.35 Delayed Quote.40.74%
ITV 3.66% 119.1 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
WOOD PATI -6.61% 41 Delayed Quote.-46.53%
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD24.34%2 700
VIVENDI20.35%34 873
BOLLORÉ10.34%12 581
VIACOM0.66%10 645
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-0.99%6 159
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-0.63%5 826
