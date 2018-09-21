HANG WITH THE GANG WHEN E!’S NEW TOPICAL SERIES “LADYGANG” PREMIERES SUNDAY, OCTOBER 28 AT 10:30 PM ET/PT

Series Will Follow Podcast Hosts Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek As They Are Joined By Celebrity Guests For Hilarious Discussions On Topics You Would Only Talk About With Your Closest Girlfriends

Los Angeles, CA, September 20, 2018 - Forget ladylike! Anything goes when E!'s new topical series 'LadyGang' premieres Sunday, October 28 at 10:30 PM ET/PT. Inspired by the popular podcast, 'The LadyGang,' the twelve episode, thirty-minute series will follow Hollywood's hottest girl posse, Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek as they are joined by celebrity guests for un-filtered, honest and hysterical champagne-fueled discussions about the things you would only divulge to your closest girlfriends. With no topic off limits, the hilariously unapologetic trio will talk about subjects ranging from social media, to personal vices, money, sex, relationships, and balance of power with guests including Ed Sheeran, Karamo Brown, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Robin Thicke and April Love Geary, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin Mchale and more. This girl gang will deliver moments that'll leave you laughing and feeling empowered.

'Becca, Jac and Keltie are those great friends who will tell you the truth even when you don't want to hear it,' said Amy Introcaso-Davis, EVP Development and Production E!. 'With the 'LadyGang,' no subject is taboo and watching an episode is like spending a joyful night out on the town with the funniest, smartest women you could possibly find.'

'The LadyGang' podcast, with its exponentially-growing female, millennial fan base, has boasted over 25 million downloads since its inception in 2015. It has also been awarded 'Podcast of the Year' and has graced People Magazine and made Entertainment Weekly's 'Must List.' The podcast was also recently nominated for 'The E!'s People's Choice Awards' for best Pop Podcast of 2018.

MEET THE 'LADYGANG'

Keltie Knight

Keltie Knight is an Emmy Award winning television personality and 'Entertainment Tonight' host. She has co-anchored CBS' broadcasting of national events such as the 'Thanksgiving Day Parade' and the 'Grammy Awards Red Carpet.' She is a frequent contributor to 'The Talk,' CNN, HLN, and as a moderator for Vanity Fair. Knight has a long history in philanthropy, working with groups like the Humane Society and the Beagle Freedom Project and has helped to raise over $300,000 for National MS Society and nearly $1 million dollars throughout her years hosting the Circle of Hope/Dancers Against Cancer Charity Gala.

Becca Tobin

Actress, singer, dancer and host, Becca Tobin first broke into the pop culture zeitgeist when she landed the role playing the resident 'mean girl' Kitty on FOX's internationally acclaimed show, 'Glee.' Her other television appearances include 'NCIS: Los Angeles,' 'Drop Dead Diva,' and 'Mystery Girls.' Most recently, Tobin starred in the Hallmark original movies 'Love at First Dance' and 'A Song for Christmas.' Originally from Georgia, Tobin moved to New York City to attend the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. After graduating she landed gigs in Broadway's Rock of Ages and toured with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. She currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband and their dog, Orly.

Jac Vanek

Jac Vanek is a self-made entrepreneur, CEO and a powerful fashion and music influencer of her generation. She created the Jac Vanek brand from the dirty ground up, and transformed it into an unconventional powerhouse that defied long-standing notions, standards and boundaries of the fashion industry. Her sassy graphics and slogans boldly say what everyone else is thinking, and have been worn by celebrities such as Cara Delevingne, Vanessa Hudgens, Joe Jonas, Lindsay Lohan, and Ellie Goulding. The Jac Vanek brand has been stocked in major retailers, including Topshop, Zumiez, Bloomingdales, and Revolve, as well as high end boutiques around the country. Jac's entrepreneurial spirit and interests can currently be seen in her latest ventures: one minute beauty tutorials for lazy girls, The First Degree true crime podcast, and the development of a female empowered card game.

'LadyGang' is produced by Purveyors of Pop and Entertainment One (eOne) with Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Cooper Green for Purveyors of Pop, Tara Long for eOne, Joe Braswell and Steve Barry, as well as Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek serving as executive producers.

