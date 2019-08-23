Log in
Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer

08/23/2019 | 03:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO - Illustration photo of a Jenga game by Hasbro Gaming

(Reuters) - Peppa Pig-owner Entertainment One's shares rose more than 30% to a record high on Friday, surpassing the price agreed by the company's board with U.S. toy maker Hasbro Inc in a sign that investors see some chance of a counter offer.

The boards of the two companies said on Thursday that they had agreed a price of roughly $4 billion (3.27 billion pounds) in cash for the deal, which gives Hasbro access to Entertainment One's lucrative shows aimed at infants and preschoolers.

Under the deal, Entertainment One's shareholders will receive 560 pence per share, representing a premium of 26.4% to Thursday's close. Entertainment One's shares rose to as much as 579 pence on Friday.

"Given the nature of the current content cycle where there are a number of emerging large new entrants and platforms alongside several large incumbents, we would not rule out a competing bid for eOne," RBC analysts, who raised their price target for Entertainment One, said.

The buyout offer comes months after eOne denied reports that award-winning producer Mark Gordon would leave the company and said he will continue to develop and produce content for the company following a multi-year production deal.

Entertainment One, which started life as a Canadian record and tape retailer, reported a 21% rise in annual underlying core earnings to 198 million pounds in May, driven by growth in family and brands business as well as higher margins in its film, television and music unit.

The company had rejected a 1 billion-pound takeover offer from British commercial broadcaster ITV in 2016, saying it undervalued the production and distribution company.

"For Hasbro to buy Entertainment One for the Family & Brands division makes a lot of sense, adding Peppa Pig, PJ Masks and the newer Ricky Zoom brands to its licensing portfolio," Fiona Orford Williams, Director, Media Analyst, Edison Group, said.

"It is much less clear how the film, TV and music division fits in the enlarged group."

Entertainment One's shares were 29.5% higher at 574 pence at 0729 GMT, at the top of London's midcap index <.FTMC>. ITV's shares were also 3.9% higher, taking second spot on the bluechip index <.FTSE>.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD 29.55% 574.3661 Delayed Quote.24.34%
HASBRO, INC -1.00% 114.35 Delayed Quote.40.74%
ITV 3.66% 118.75 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 128 M
EBIT 2020 225 M
Net income 2020 80,6 M
Debt 2020 478 M
Yield 2020 0,36%
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,38x
EV / Sales2021 2,19x
Capitalization 2 205 M
Managers
NameTitle
Darren D. Throop President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allan Leslie Leighton Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Sparacio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Taylor Battye Chief Information Officer
Mark William Opzoomer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD24.34%2 700
VIVENDI20.35%34 873
BOLLORÉ10.34%12 581
VIACOM0.66%10 645
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-0.99%6 159
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-0.63%5 826
