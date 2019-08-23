Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Entertainment One Ltd    ETO   CA29382B1022

ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD

(ETO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Trump tweet topples FTSE 100

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 12:38pm EDT
Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - London's main share index handed back its early gains to end lower on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump's tweeted "order" that U.S. companies shut operations in China, which dragged internationally exposed miners and banks into the red.

However, a 32% jump in Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One after agreeing to be bought by U.S. toy maker Hasbro lifted the UK midcap index.

The FTSE 100 shed 0.5% after enjoying a recovery for most of the day, as a tweet from Trump about U.S.-China trade just minutes before the closing bell sharply raised concerns over international trade.

The FTSE 250 <.FTMC> ended 0.2% higher.

Oil majors Shell and BP were the worst hit after Trump said U.S. companies should "immediately start looking for an alternative to China", after Beijing officials earlier retaliated by imposing tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. goods.

Asia-focused financials and miners, who count on China as it is the world's top metals consumer, were also weaker.

Fears about how the trade dispute would affect the global economy and the risk of an impending recession have put the main index on track for its biggest monthly loss in four years.

The FTSE 100's initial gains were brought on by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's reassurance that the central bank will "act as appropriate" to keep the current economic expansion on track.

"Powell kept the door open for further stimulus, but we will not see it as quickly as markets may have initially expected," Oanda analyst Edward Moya said.

The FTSE 100 had been dragged into the red on Thursday when the Fed's minutes showed divisions on future monetary policy, while a rally in the pound hit blue-chip overseas earners.

Among individual stocks, Entertainment One shares surged to a life high at 579 pence, surpassing the 560p a share deal agreed with Hasbro in a sign that investors see a chance of a counter offer.

Woodford Patient Capital Trust, the listed fund run by money manager Neil Woodford, tumbled to an all-time low after the trust's administrator said it would cut the valuation of one of its biggest holdings. The stock, however, clawed back some of the initial losses to end down 1.4%.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and David Holmes)

By Muvija M and Indranil Sarkar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -1.30% 488 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD 31.94% 585 Delayed Quote.24.34%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HASBRO, INC -6.73% 106.76 Delayed Quote.40.74%
WOOD PATI -1.37% 43.3 Delayed Quote.-46.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD
12:58pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Drops Over 400 Points After Trump Says U.S. Companies Mu..
DJ
12:55pEUROPE : European shares slide as U.S.-China trade war intensifies
RE
12:38pTrump tweet topples FTSE 100
RE
12:25pENTERTAINMENT ONE : Peppa Pig maker's shares soar more than 30% after Hasbro acq..
AQ
11:42aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks End Lower On Fallout From Escalation Of U.S.-..
DJ
09:32aShares in Peppa Pig owner surge, analysts eye counter bidders
RE
06:13aLONDON MARKETS: British Stocks Rise Ahead Of Powell Speech, As Strategist Cal..
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:52aShares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 123 M
EBIT 2020 226 M
Net income 2020 80,6 M
Debt 2020 492 M
Yield 2020 0,36%
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,40x
EV / Sales2021 2,21x
Capitalization 2 205 M
Chart ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD
Duration : Period :
Entertainment One Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 495,38  GBp
Last Close Price 443,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren D. Throop President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allan Leslie Leighton Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Sparacio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Taylor Battye Chief Information Officer
Mark William Opzoomer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD24.34%2 700
VIVENDI20.35%34 619
BOLLORÉ10.34%12 513
VIACOM0.66%10 519
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-0.99%6 170
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-0.63%5 841
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group