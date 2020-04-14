Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.    EGLX   CA29385B1094

ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC.

(EGLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enthusiast Gaming and Monkey Knife Fight Partner to Bring Fantasy Sports to the Esports Gamer Demographic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 07:01am EDT

TORONTO, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is pleased to announce it has partnered with Monkey Knife Fight (“MKF”), the fastest growing daily fantasy sports (“DFS”) site in the world, to help promote and increase brand awareness of the platform. Enthusiast Gaming’s direct sales team collaborated with MKF to develop a customized, targeted advertising approach which activates its platform of gaming communities and network of esports influencers to engage the gamer demographic.

Since launching in Fall 2018, MKF has grown to be the third largest DFS platform in North America. MKF levels the playing field for the average sports fan by creating simple prop contests in a platform where fantasy sports is easy and fun. In addition to its popular esports games, MKF also offers NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, soccer, golf, and WNBA. MKF has always viewed esports as a strategic area for growth. With this partnership, MKF sees this as an opportunity to expand its product to a larger esports audience. Enthusiast Gaming will leverage its media platform, activate its network of top esports influencers and create custom content on YouTube and Twitch to reach its gamer communities and promote MKF’s platform.

Bill Asher, Founder and CEO of Monkey Knife Fight, commented, “Working with Enthusiast Gaming is a great opportunity for MKF to expand our esports business. The size and power of the esports audience is undeniable. Enthusiast Gaming, with the largest gaming network in North America, has the ability to promote the MKF brand to all esports fans and gamer communities.”

We have seen fundamental shifts in how audiences consume content. Now more than ever, communities, influencers and user generated content are extremely valuable for brands looking to engage with these demographics. Our platform of diverse assets allows us to partner with brands like Monkey Knife Fight, and provide a customized marketing solution to drive esports fans to its rapidly growing fantasy sports platform,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “One of our key growth drivers this year is direct sales which enables us to leverage our entire platform, and create custom content to connect advertisers with our communities. Our partnership with Monkey Knife Fight is just one example of how we can creatively use our platform to reach a brand’s specific target market.”

Enthusiast Gaming’s diverse platform of 100 leading gaming websites, 900 YouTube channels, top esports influencers and content creators and some of the largest gaming events worldwide allows the Company to create a 360 degree approach to reach and engage with over 200 million avid gamers monthly. With more touch points than any other gaming company, Enthusiast Gaming powers a significant platform of gaming communities which are extremely lucrative to advertisers.

About Monkey Knife Fight

Ranked as the third largest Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) company, Monkey Knife Fight (MKF) is the fastest-growing and award-winning sports gaming platform in North America. The company has achieved this explosive growth due to its uniquely, fun and engaging style of mobile sports gaming that truly levels the playing field for the average fantasy sports player. Unlike most DFS sites, where average sports fans are forced to play against professionals and rarely win, MKF offers its loyal users a dynamic, creative and ever-expanding slate of daily sports and esports contests, where having fun and winning, are part of the experience. Daily contests are offered for NFL, NBA, MLB NHL, Esports, golf, soccer, WNBA, and NASCAR events.

Follow Monkey Knife Fight on Facebook (@PlayMonkeyKnifeFight), Twitter (@MKF), and Instagram (MonkeyKnifeFight_)

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is building the world’s largest platform of communities for gamers and esports fans. Already the largest gaming platform in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company’s business is comprised of three main pillars: Media, Events and Esports. Enthusiast Gaming’s digital media platform includes approximately 100 gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels which collectively reach 160 million visitors monthly. The Media platform generates over 30 billion ad requests and nearly a billion views per month. Enthusiast’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team. Collectively, the integrated ecosystem reaches over 200 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Enthusiast Gaming’s entertainment division, EG Live, owns and operates Canada’s largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, (eglx.com) and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects (www.pgconnects.com). For more information on the Company visit www.enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming visit luminosity.gg.

For further information: Enthusiast Gaming Contact, Alex Macdonald, CFO, 416.623.9326

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Julia Becker
Head, Investor Relations & Marketing
(604) 785-0850
jbecker@enthusiastgaming.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Will Powers
StoryMob
powers@thestorymob.com

Monkey Knife Fight:
Baily Irelan
BIrelan@hotpaperlantern.com.

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Enthusiast anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations and future actions of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Enthusiast to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to Enthusiast, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS
07:01aEnthusiast Gaming and Monkey Knife Fight Partner to Bring Fantasy Sports to t..
GL
04/08ENTHUSIAST GAMING'S LEADING B2B MOBILE GAMING EVENT, “POCKET GAMER CONN..
GL
03/31ENTHUSIAST GAMING : Reports Record Q4 2019 Revenue
AQ
03/26Enthusiast Gaming Partners with Twitch on Twitch Stream Aid, a Global Celebri..
GL
03/24Enthusiast gaming adds fextralife community with over 60 million monthly view..
GL
03/19Enthusiast gaming adds leading minecraft community to network, increase of 28..
GL
02/24Enthusiast Gaming Reports Chairman Francesco Aquilini Share Purchase
GL
02/07TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - January 2020
AQ
02/07ENTHUSIAST GAMING : Hosts Largest B2B Mobile Gaming Event in Europe, 'Pocket Gam..
AQ
02/06Enthusiast Gaming Hosts Largest B2B Mobile Gaming Event in Europe, “Poc..
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 35,1 M
EBIT 2020 -10,2 M
Net income 2020 -14,2 M
Debt 2020 18,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,71x
P/E ratio 2021 -16,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,00x
EV / Sales2021 2,65x
Capitalization 122 M
Chart ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,06  CAD
Last Close Price 1,65  CAD
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 85,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 66,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Montgomery Chief Executive Officer & Director
Menashe Kestenbaum President & Director
Francesco Aquilini Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Bernofsky Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Alexander Macdonald Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC.-18.84%88
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD5.62%48 269
NETEASE, INC.,10.40%43 320
NEXON CO., LTD.-3.00%14 322
NCSOFT CORPORATION0.00%11 020
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO.,LTD1.07%10 990
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group