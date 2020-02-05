Log in
ENTRA ASA

(ENTRA)
Entra : 05.02.2020Extended lease contract in Fredrik Selmers vei 4 in Oslo

02/05/2020 | 10:06am EST

5.2.2020 15:02:51 CET | Entra ASA | Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state

The Norwegian Tax Authority has extended its lease contract with an additional 1,500 sqm in Fredrik Selmers vei 4 at Helsfyr in Oslo. The lease contract has a duration of 8.5 years starting from May 2020. Fredrik Selmers vei 4 is now fully let to The Norwegian Tax Authority.

For further queries please contact: Kjetil Hoff, COO, tel: +47 95069889, email: kho@entra.no.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Entra ASA published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 15:05:08 UTC
