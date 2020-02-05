Entra : 05.02.2020Extended lease contract in Fredrik Selmers vei 4 in Oslo

5.2.2020 15:02:51 CET | Entra ASA | Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state

The Norwegian Tax Authority has extended its lease contract with an additional 1,500 sqm in Fredrik Selmers vei 4 at Helsfyr in Oslo. The lease contract has a duration of 8.5 years starting from May 2020. Fredrik Selmers vei 4 is now fully let to The Norwegian Tax Authority.

For further queries please contact: Kjetil Hoff, COO, tel: +47 95069889, email: kho@entra.no.

