Entra : 05.02.2020Extended lease contract in Fredrik Selmers vei 4 in Oslo

The Norwegian Tax Authority has extended its lease contract with an additional 1,500 sqm in Fredrik Selmers vei 4 at Helsfyr in Oslo. The lease contract has a duration of 8.5 years starting from May 2020. Fredrik Selmers vei 4 is now fully let to The Norwegian Tax Authority.
For further queries please contact: Kjetil Hoff, COO, tel: +47 95069889, email: kho@entra.no.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
