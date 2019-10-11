Entra : 11.10.2019Re-opening of green bond issue ENTRA12 G

Entra ASA has re-opened the green bond issue (ISIN NO0010774797, maturity 22.09.2023) with NOK 200,000,000 at an issue price of 101.173%, equivalent to an issue-spread of NIBOR 3M +0.63%. The total amount outstanding after this transaction is NOK 1,200,000,000.

The Proceeds from the bond issue is earmarked funding of a pool of properties with high environmental standards and a certification from BREEAM with a minimum certification of "excellent".

The current green bond framework for Entra was established in September 2017 by the Centre for International Climate and Environmental Research Oslo (Cicero), an independent research centre linked to the University of Oslo in Norway, and was updated in April 2018 to also include BREEAM-In-Use. Cicero has given Entra's green bond framework its highest rating - Dark Shade of Green. This rating is according to Cicero given only to projects and solutions that already today realise the long term vision of a low-carbon and climate-resilient future. Typically, this will entail zero-emission solutions and governance structures that integrate environment concerns into all activities.

The transaction is arranged by Swedbank.

For further queries please contact: Anders Olstad, CFO, tel: +47 900 22 559, email: ao@entra.no This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.