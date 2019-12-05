Log in
Entra ASA: Renewed and extended lease contract in Biskop Gunnerus gate 14 in Oslo

0
12/05/2019 | 08:51am EST
Entra ASA: Renewed and extended lease contract in Biskop Gunnerus gate 14 in Oslo
Entra has renewed and extended a lease contract with Vitec Software for 2,100 sqm in Biskop Gunnerus gate 14 in Oslo. The lease contract has a duration of five years, starting from April 2020. For further queries please contact: Tore Bakken, EVP Market and Property Development tel: +47 900 40 250, email: tba@entra.no (mailto:tba@entra.no). This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Entra ASA published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 13:50:04 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 2 329 M
EBIT 2019 2 044 M
Net income 2019 2 368 M
Debt 2019 19 265 M
Yield 2019 3,37%
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
EV / Sales2019 19,2x
EV / Sales2020 18,7x
Capitalization 25 462 M
Chart ENTRA ASA
Duration : Period :
Entra ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTRA ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 137,75  NOK
Last Close Price 139,80  NOK
Spread / Highest target 7,30%
Spread / Average Target -1,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sonja Horn Chief Executive Officer
Siri Beate Hatlen Chairman
Anders Landro Olstad Chief Financial Officer
Kristin Haug Lund Executive Vice President-Development & Technology
Kjell Bjordal Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTRA ASA17.01%2 777
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)27.10%4 841
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-22.40%3 881
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG32.99%3 776
JOY CITY PROPERTY LIMITED-2.35%1 509
DIC ASSET AG66.48%1 209
