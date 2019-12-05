Entra ASA: Renewed and extended lease contract in Biskop Gunnerus gate 14 in Oslo

Entra has renewed and extended a lease contract with Vitec Software for 2,100 sqm in Biskop Gunnerus gate 14 in Oslo. The lease contract has a duration of five years, starting from April 2020. For further queries please contact: Tore Bakken, EVP Market and Property Development tel: +47 900 40 250, email: tba@entra.no (mailto:tba@entra.no). This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

