Entra : Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend by Entra ASA

Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend by Entra ASA
7.2.2020 07:02:01 CET | Entra ASA | Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state Dividend amount: NOK 2.40 per share (semi-annual dividend for H2 2019)* Declared currency: NOK Last day including right: 30 April 2020 Ex-date: 4 May 2020 Record date: 5 May 2020 Payment date: 12 May 2020 Date of approval: 30 April 2020 * Subject to approval at AGM on 30 April 2020. DISCLAIMER This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. ATTACHMENTS * Download announcement as PDF.pdf [https://kommunikasjon.ntb.no/ir-files/16126567/20/21/Download%20announcement
%20as%20PDF.pdf]
Disclaimer
