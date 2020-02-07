Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Entra ASA    ENTRA   NO0010716418

ENTRA ASA

(ENTRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entra : Strong letting, proposing semi-annual dividend of 2.40 per share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 01:03am EST
Strong letting, proposing semi-annual dividend of 2.40 per share
7.2.2020 07:00:01 CET | Entra ASA | Annual financial and audit reports Oslo, 7 February 2020 - Rental income was up by five per cent from 569 million in Q4 2018 to 595 million in Q4 2019, and by four per cent from 2,243 million in 2018 to 2,338 million in 2019. Net income from property management was 384 million (352 million) in the quarter and 1,471 million (1,434 million) for 2019. Net value changes came in at 569 million (331 million) in the quarter and 1,955 million (1,486 million) for 2019. Profit before tax was 1,040 million (714 million) in the quarter and 3,735 million (3,073 million) for 2019. Entra has signed new and renegotiated leases with annual rent totalling 208 million (90,000 sqm) during Q4 and 371 million (160,000 sqm) in 2019. As of 31.12.19 the portfolio occupancy was 97.1 per cent (96.5 per cent) and the average unexpired lease term of contracts was 6.9 (7.4) years. During the quarter Entra finalised three development projects. In Oslo Entra finalised Tullinkvartalet UiO, a new 23,000 sqm campus building for the University of Oslo's Faculty of Law. Entra also finalised Tollbugata 1A in Oslo, a 9,000 sqm redevelopment project which was forward sold to Aberdeen. At Brattørkaia 12 in Trondheim, Entra finalised a 2,000 sqm new office property During the quarter Entra acquired Møllendalsveien 6-8 in Bergen, a 14,500 sqm office property which Entra plan to re-develop into an attractive office product when the lease contracts expire. In line with the dividend policy of distributing approximately 60 per cent of Cash Earnings, the board of Entra propose to distribute a semi-annual dividend of NOK 2.40 per share for the second half of 2019. Entra's total dividend for 2019 will then be NOK 4.70 per share compared to NOK 4.50 per share for 2018. | Q419 | Q418 | 2019 | 2018 Rental income | 595 | 569 | 2 338 | 2 243 Net operating income | 547 | 515 | 2 149 | 2 058 Net income from property management | 384 | 352 | 1 471 | 1 434 Profit before tax | 1 040 | 714 | 3 735 | 3 073 | | | | Cash Earnings per share | 2.10 | 1.90 | 8.01 | 7.74 EPRA NAV per share | 151 | 141 | 151 | 141 EPRA NNNAV per share | 142 | 131 | 142 | 131 Entra ASA will present its financial and operating results today at 08:30 CET in Biskop Gunnerus' gate 14A in Oslo. A live webcast of the presentation as well as the full quarterly report is available on the company website www.entra.no [http://www.entra.no/] Oslo, 7 February 2020 Entra ASA For further queries please contact: Sonja Horn, CEO, tel: +47 90568456, email: sh@entra.no [sh@entra.no] or Anders Olstad, CFO, tel + 47 900 22559, email: ao@entra.no [ao@entra.no] DISCLAIMER This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. ABOUT ENTRA ASA Entra is a leading owner, manager and developer of office properties in Norway. Entra owns and manages around 90 buildings totalling approximately 1.3 million square meters, located in Oslo and the surrounding region, Bergen, Stavanger and Trondheim. Entra has a solid customer portfolio with a high proportion of public tenants. The company's strategy is focused on delivering profitable growth, high customer satisfaction and environmental leadership ATTACHMENTS * Download announcement as PDF.pdf [https://kommunikasjon.ntb.no/ir-files/16126567/19/20/Download%20announcement %20as%20PDF.pdf] * Q4 2019 report.pdf [https://kommunikasjon.ntb.no/ir-files/16126567/19/19/Q4%202019%20report.pdf]

Disclaimer

Entra ASA published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 06:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENTRA ASA
01:08aENTRA : Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend by Entra ASA
PU
01:03aENTRA : Strong letting, proposing semi-annual dividend of 2.40 per share
PU
02/05ENTRA : 05.02.2020Extended lease contract in Fredrik Selmers vei 4 in Oslo
PU
02/05ENTRA : Extended lease contract in Fredrik Selmers vei 4 in Oslo
PU
02/04ENTRA : Re-opening of green bond issue ENTRA44 G
PU
01/31ENTRA : Invitation to presentation of financial results for Q4/FY 2019
PU
01/28ENTRA : New lease contract in Trondheim
PU
01/21ENTRA : Renewed lease contracts in Oslo
PU
01/21ENTRA : Oslo Børs – Entra ASA – Received application for listing of ..
PU
01/06ENTRA : New and renewed lease contracts
PU
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 2 326 M
EBIT 2019 2 063 M
Net income 2019 2 356 M
Debt 2019 19 405 M
Yield 2019 2,92%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 25,6x
EV / Sales2019 20,9x
EV / Sales2020 20,9x
Capitalization 29 178 M
Chart ENTRA ASA
Duration : Period :
Entra ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTRA ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 148,40  NOK
Last Close Price 160,20  NOK
Spread / Highest target 4,24%
Spread / Average Target -7,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sonja Horn Chief Executive Officer
Siri Beate Hatlen Chairman
Anders Landro Olstad Chief Financial Officer
Kjell Bjordal Vice Chairman
Widar Salbuvik Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTRA ASA10.34%3 121
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)3.94%7 774
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG7.00%4 069
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-1.64%3 984
JOY CITY PROPERTY LIMITED-10.34%1 466
DIC ASSET AG2.39%1 439
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group