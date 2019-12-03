Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Entra ASA    ENTRA   NO0010716418

ENTRA ASA

(ENTRA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 12/03 03:35:30 am
134.9 NOK   -1.96%
02:55aNorway cuts Entra stake in $371 million share sale
RE
02:08aCompletion of secondary placement and flagging - Entra ASA
AQ
12/02Potential secondary placement of shares in Entra ASA
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norway cuts Entra stake in $371 million share sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 02:55am EST

The Norwegian government sold a 14.1% stake in real estate company Entra for 3.4 billion crowns (289 million pounds), the country's industry ministry said on Tuesday.

Following the sale of shares to around 210 foreign and Norwegian investors, the government's remaining stake now stands at 8.2%.

"Our goal is to boost private ownership in Norway, and the government has long said we will not be a long-term owner of Entra," Industry Minister Torbjørn Roe Isaksen of the ruling Conservative Party said.

The shares were sold at 133 crowns each, a discount of 3.3% to Monday's closing price. The shares have doubled in value however since Entra went public in 2014.

The transaction was managed by ABG Sundal Collier, DNB Markets and Goldman Sachs International.

The government has agreed to a so-called lock-up period of 90-days, during which it will not sell any further Entra shares.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABG SUNDAL COLLIER HOLDING ASA -0.57% 3.465 Delayed Quote.-23.85%
DNB ASA -1.49% 152.5 Delayed Quote.10.39%
ENTRA ASA -1.71% 137.6 Delayed Quote.19.44%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. -1.68% 217.64 Delayed Quote.32.51%
SHARE PLC 0.00% 30.5 Delayed Quote.34.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTRA ASA
02:55aNorway cuts Entra stake in $371 million share sale
RE
02:08aCompletion of secondary placement and flagging - Entra ASA
AQ
12/02Potential secondary placement of shares in Entra ASA
AQ
12/02ENTRA : 02.12.2019 Approval of Prospectus
PU
12/02ENTRA ASA : Approval of Prospectus
PU
11/27ENTRA ASA : Re-opening of green bond issue ENTRA44 G
AQ
11/18ENTRA ASA : Acquires development property in Bergen
AQ
10/30ENTRA : 30.10.2019Re-opening of green bond issue ENTRA43 G
PU
10/30ENTRA ASA : Re-opening of green bond issue ENTRA43 G
AQ
10/17ENTRA : 17.10.2019 Q3-19 Continued value growth
PU
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 2 329 M
EBIT 2019 2 044 M
Net income 2019 2 368 M
Debt 2019 19 265 M
Yield 2019 3,42%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
EV / Sales2019 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 18,5x
Capitalization 25 061 M
Chart ENTRA ASA
Duration : Period :
Entra ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTRA ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 137,75  NOK
Last Close Price 137,60  NOK
Spread / Highest target 9,01%
Spread / Average Target 0,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sonja Horn Chief Executive Officer
Siri Beate Hatlen Chairman
Anders Landro Olstad Chief Financial Officer
Kristin Haug Lund Executive Vice President-Development & Technology
Kjell Bjordal Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTRA ASA19.44%2 740
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)27.39%4 601
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-21.20%3 936
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG35.36%3 818
JOY CITY PROPERTY LIMITED-1.18%1 509
DIC ASSET AG70.23%1 206
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group