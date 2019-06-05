Log in
Entra Eiendom : 05.06.2019Mandatory notification of trade

06/05/2019 | 04:53am EDT

Anders Olstad, CFO of Entra ASA, has on 5 June 2019 bought 5,292 shares in Entra ASA at a price of NOK 123.5 per share. Following this transaction Anders Olstad owns and controls 49,559 shares in Entra ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Entra ASA published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 08:52:07 UTC
