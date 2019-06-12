Entra Eiendom : New lease contract in Tullinkvartalet in Oslo

Randstad Norway has signed a 1,630 sqm lease contract in the new-build project in Kristian August gate 15-17 in Tullinkvartalet in Oslo. Kristian Augusts gate 15-17 is a new 22,700 sqm campus and office building which is 82 % let to the University of Oslo, Faculty of Law.
The lease contract with Ranstad has a duration of ten years, starting from January 2020. Kristian Augusts gate 15-17 is now 92 % let.
For further queries please contact: Tore Bakken, EVP Market and Property Development tel: +47 900 40 250, email: tba@entra.no.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
