ENTRA EIENDOM AS    ENTRA   NO0010716418

ENTRA EIENDOM AS

(ENTRA)
Entra Eiendom : New lease contract in Tullinkvartalet in Oslo

06/12/2019 | 05:59am EDT

Randstad Norway has signed a 1,630 sqm lease contract in the new-build project in Kristian August gate 15-17 in Tullinkvartalet in Oslo. Kristian Augusts gate 15-17 is a new 22,700 sqm campus and office building which is 82 % let to the University of Oslo, Faculty of Law.

The lease contract with Ranstad has a duration of ten years, starting from January 2020. Kristian Augusts gate 15-17 is now 92 % let.

For further queries please contact: Tore Bakken, EVP Market and Property Development tel: +47 900 40 250, email: tba@entra.no.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Entra ASA published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 09:58:01 UTC
