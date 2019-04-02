Log in
ENTRA EIENDOM AS

ENTRA EIENDOM AS

(ENTRA)
04/02 10:22:54 am
131.2 NOK   -0.30%
06:17pENTRA EIENDOM : New lease contracts
04:01aENTRA ASA : New lease contracts
03/29ENTRA EIENDOM : 29.03.2019New eight-year green term-loan facility
Entra Eiendom : New lease contracts

04/02/2019 | 06:17pm EDT

Sector Asset Management has signed a new 10-year lease contract for 1,150 sqm in Tullinkvartalet in Oslo. Tullinkvartalet is a new 22,700 sqm office/campus building under construction of which 82 % is let to the University of Oslo, Faculty of Law on a 25-year lease. Tullinkvartalet will be finalised in December 2019 and is now 86 % pre-let.

Trøndelag County Council has signed a new lease contract for 2,250 sqm in Prinsens gate 1 in Trondheim. The lease contract has a duration of five years starting from December 2019.

For further queries please contact: Tore Bakken, EVP Market and Property Development tel: +47 900 40 250, email: tba@entra.no.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Entra ASA published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 22:16:00 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Arve Regland Chief Executive Officer
Siri Beate Hatlen Chairman
Anders Landro Olstad Chief Financial Officer
Kristin Haug Lund Executive Vice President-Development & Technology
Kjell Bjordal Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTRA EIENDOM AS14.24%0
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED14.67%5 607
HUFVUDSTADEN AB17.60%4 145
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG16.10%3 569
JOY CITY PROPERTY LTD35.29%1 984
PLATZER FASTIGHETER HOLDING AB (PUBL)32.05%822
