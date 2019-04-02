Entra Eiendom : New lease contracts

Sector Asset Management has signed a new 10-year lease contract for 1,150 sqm in Tullinkvartalet in Oslo. Tullinkvartalet is a new 22,700 sqm office/campus building under construction of which 82 % is let to the University of Oslo, Faculty of Law on a 25-year lease. Tullinkvartalet will be finalised in December 2019 and is now 86 % pre-let.
Trøndelag County Council has signed a new lease contract for 2,250 sqm in Prinsens gate 1 in Trondheim. The lease contract has a duration of five years starting from December 2019.
For further queries please contact: Tore Bakken, EVP Market and Property Development tel: +47 900 40 250, email: tba@entra.no.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
