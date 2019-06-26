Entravision Communication : Communications Corporation's Washington, D.C. News Team Wins 10 Emmy Awards

|
WHAT:
Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, today announced that its news team serving the Univision affiliate in Washington, D.C., WFDC-TV, excelled with 10 awards during the 61st Emmy's presented by The National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Entravision provides news programming and sales and marketing services for WFDC-TV, which is owned by Univision Communications, Inc. Entravision's news team was recognized in the following categories:
AWARDS:
Anchor - News
Tsi-tsi-ki Félix/Best Anchor
Spot News
Sara Suárez/TPS Newscast
Continuing Coverage - No Time Limit
Rafael Sánchez-Cruz & JackelineQuijano/* Ciudades Hermanas - Washington DC & San Salvador
Team Coverage
Sara Suárez/TPS Coverage
Feature News Report - Serious Series
Rafael Sánchez-Cruz/ Atrapada por las Maras
Religion - Program Feature/Segment
Sara Suárez/ San Romero Newscast
Historic/Cultural - No Time Limit
Edwin Pitti, Stephanie Murillo, José Gil/Afrolatinos
Public/Current/Community Affairs - Feature/Segment/Series
Rafael Sánchez- Cruz/Héroes Olvidados
Promotion - News Promo - Campaign
Jackeline Quijano, Mario Ramos & Rosangela Payan/Historias que contar
Promotion - News Promo - Single Spot/Same Day
Edwin Pitti/Felicidades El Salvador - San Romero
Quote:
'We are honored to have been recognized and awarded by the National Television Academy for our programs and talents. I'd like to sincerely thank the Washington, D.C. Team for their hard work and creativity to deliver outstanding content to our audiences,' said Luisa Collins, VP of News, Social Affairs and Wellness, Entravision. 'These awards are a reflection of Entravision's commitment and heavy bond with Latinos in the Washington, D.C. market. Congratulations!'
'The recognition we received motivates us to continue to serve our community to the best of our abilities. I am grateful to be leading an extraordinary team of professionals,' said Sara Suarez, News Director for WFDC-TV.