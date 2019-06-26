Entravision Communication : Communications Corporation's Washington, D.C. News Team Wins 10 Emmy Awards

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, today announced that its news team serving the Univision affiliate in Washington, D.C., WFDC-TV, excelled with 10 awards during the 61st Emmy's presented by The National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Entravision provides news programming and sales and marketing services for WFDC-TV, which is owned by Univision Communications, Inc. Entravision's news team was recognized in the following categories:

Quote: