Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entravision Communication    EVC

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION

(EVC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entravision Communication : Communications Corporation's Washington, D.C. News Team Wins 10 Emmy Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 04:42pm EDT

-WFDC-TV Univision Accoladed for Outstanding News Programs-

WHAT:

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, today announced that its news team serving the Univision affiliate in Washington, D.C., WFDC-TV, excelled with 10 awards during the 61st Emmy's presented by The National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Entravision provides news programming and sales and marketing services for WFDC-TV, which is owned by Univision Communications, Inc. Entravision's news team was recognized in the following categories:



AWARDS:

Anchor - News


Tsi-tsi-ki Félix/Best Anchor




Spot News


Sara Suárez/TPS Newscast




Continuing Coverage - No Time Limit


Rafael Sánchez-Cruz & JackelineQuijano/* Ciudades Hermanas - Washington DC & San Salvador




Team Coverage


Sara Suárez/TPS Coverage




Feature News Report - Serious Series


Rafael Sánchez-Cruz/ Atrapada por las Maras




Religion - Program Feature/Segment


Sara Suárez/ San Romero Newscast




Historic/Cultural - No Time Limit


Edwin Pitti, Stephanie Murillo, José Gil/Afrolatinos




Public/Current/Community Affairs - Feature/Segment/Series


Rafael Sánchez- Cruz/Héroes Olvidados




Promotion - News Promo - Campaign


Jackeline Quijano, Mario Ramos & Rosangela Payan/Historias que contar




Promotion - News Promo - Single Spot/Same Day


Edwin Pitti/Felicidades El Salvador - San Romero



Quote:

'We are honored to have been recognized and awarded by the National Television Academy for our programs and talents. I'd like to sincerely thank the Washington, D.C. Team for their hard work and creativity to deliver outstanding content to our audiences,' said Luisa Collins, VP of News, Social Affairs and Wellness, Entravision. 'These awards are a reflection of Entravision's commitment and heavy bond with Latinos in the Washington, D.C. market. Congratulations!'




'The recognition we received motivates us to continue to serve our community to the best of our abilities. I am grateful to be leading an extraordinary team of professionals,' said Sara Suarez, News Director for WFDC-TV.

###

Contact for Entravision:
Ryan Golden/Sharon Oh
The Plunkett Group
ryan@theplunkettgroup.com
sharon@theplunkettgroup.com

/PRNewswire -- June 26, 2019/

SOURCE Entravision

Disclaimer

Entravision Communications Corporation published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 20:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION
04:42pENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION : Communications Corporation's Washington, D.C. News T..
PU
06/18ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION : Headway Elevates Luis Barrague to Chief Executive Of..
PR
06/13ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/05ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATI : To Present At The Barclays High Yield Bon..
PR
05/31ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Ho..
AQ
05/17ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION : Esteban Lopez Blanco Steps Down as Chief Strategy Of..
PR
05/15ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
05/15ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION : COMMUNICATIONS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANAL..
AQ
05/15ENTRAVISION : Appoints Karl Alonso Meyer as Chief Revenue and Product Officer
PR
05/15ENTRAVISION : Communications Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 288 M
EBIT 2019 36,6 M
Net income 2019 21,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 249 M
Chart ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION
Duration : Period :
Entravision Communication Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 105%
Managers
NameTitle
Walter F. Ulloa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffery A. Liberman President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher T. Young Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Paul Anton Zevnik Lead Independent Director
Gilbert R. Vasquez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION0.34%249
DISCOVERY INC20.98%14 886
HUYA INC - ADR51.16%5 103
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-27.97%4 765
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC25.28%4 541
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC-1.69%3 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About