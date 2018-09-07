Log in
Entravision Communication : Hosts Annual Fiestas Patrias Celebration in Colorado

09/07/2018 | 09:12pm CEST

The event is presented by Entravision's radio and television stations La Suavecita KJMN-FM 92.1, ESPN Deportes KMXA-AM 1090, La Tricolor KXPK-FM 96.5, UniMás KTFD-TV and Univision KCEC-TV, all in Denver. Nationally syndicated radio talent, Alex 'El Genio' Lucas will be doing meet and greets, and on-air hosts Luis Lerma and Nelson Galicia from 'Que Rollo' will be presenting. The entire news teams from Univision Colorado will also be attending including anchors Juan Carlos Gutierrez, Karen Vega, Gaston Heredia, Rafael Contreras, Priscila Perez and Shenti Rodriquez.

Disclaimer

Entravision Communications Corporation published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 19:11:01 UTC
