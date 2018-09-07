Entravision Communication : Hosts Annual Fiestas Patrias Celebration in Colorado

The event is presented by Entravision's radio and television stations La Suavecita KJMN-FM 92.1, ESPN Deportes KMXA-AM 1090, La Tricolor KXPK-FM 96.5, UniMás KTFD-TV and Univision KCEC-TV, all in Denver. Nationally syndicated radio talent, Alex 'El Genio' Lucas will be doing meet and greets, and on-air hosts Luis Lerma and Nelson Galicia from 'Que Rollo' will be presenting. The entire news teams from Univision Colorado will also be attending including anchors Juan Carlos Gutierrez, Karen Vega, Gaston Heredia, Rafael Contreras, Priscila Perez and Shenti Rodriquez.