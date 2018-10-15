Entravision Communication : to Broadcast California's 36th District U.S. Congressional Debate on its TV Stations Serving Palm Springs

Log in
10/15/2018

The debate will also include previously taped questions submitted by anchors Jorge Ramos, Sergio Urquidi, and Diana Perez. Jorge Ramos, a Mexican-born American journalist and author, is regarded as the best-known Spanish-language news anchor in the United States. He currently anchors Noticiero Univision, the Sunday-morning political news program Al Punto, and the Fusion TV English program America with Jorge Ramos. Sergio Urquidi is Univision San Diego's 6pm news anchor with accomplishments including an Emmy Award and Golden Mike Award. Before moving to San Diego in 2017, he was lead anchor for Univision Arizona Daily Newscast. Diane Perez was a co-host of ABC News' World News Now and America This Morning before retiring in 2014.

Entravision Communications Corporation published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 18:42:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 299 M
EBIT 2018 30,3 M
Net income 2018 12,4 M
Debt 2018 112 M
Yield 2018 4,46%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,70x
EV / Sales 2019 1,64x
Capitalization 398 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,25 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
Managers
NameTitle
Walter F. Ulloa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffery A. Liberman President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher T. Young Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Paul Anton Zevnik Lead Independent Director
Gilbert R. Vasquez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION-37.34%396
DISCOVERY INC41.91%15 307
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-19.96%6 090
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC-5.19%4 382
SUN TV NETWORK LTD.-34.02%3 502
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC-5.28%3 367
