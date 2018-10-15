Entravision Communication : to Broadcast California's 36th District U.S. Congressional Debate on its TV Stations Serving Palm Springs

The debate will also include previously taped questions submitted by anchors Jorge Ramos, Sergio Urquidi, and Diana Perez. Jorge Ramos, a Mexican-born American journalist and author, is regarded as the best-known Spanish-language news anchor in the United States. He currently anchors Noticiero Univision, the Sunday-morning political news program Al Punto, and the Fusion TV English program America with Jorge Ramos. Sergio Urquidi is Univision San Diego's 6pm news anchor with accomplishments including an Emmy Award and Golden Mike Award. Before moving to San Diego in 2017, he was lead anchor for Univision Arizona Daily Newscast. Diane Perez was a co-host of ABC News' World News Now and America This Morning before retiring in 2014.