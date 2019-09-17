Log in
Entravision Communication : to Host Hazte Ciudadano Phone Bank Across its Television News Stations in 17 Markets

09/17/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

With the goal of mobilizing Hispanic eligible residents across the nation to become U.S. citizens, Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, will host a one-day phone bank. The Hazte Ciudadano 'Become a Citizen' phone bank will air in all prime time newscasts from coast to coast on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

This event will help educate the local community on the process to become a United States citizen. The phone bank will address callers' specific questions and provide information on how to become a citizen. Prior to the event, the phone bank will be promoted through Entravision's television stations, NoticiasYa.com and social media pages.

Entravision will be partnering with organizations across each of its markets for the event and will include interviews and informational segments during its evening newscasts.



WHEN:

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 5pm local time, during Entravision's evening newscast



WHERE:

Entravision television stations serving the following markets:


El Centro, CA

Boston, MA


Monterey, CA

Albuquerque, NM


Palm Springs, CA

Las Vegas, NV


San Diego, CA

Corpus Christi, TX


Colorado Springs, CO

El Paso, TX


Denver, CO

Laredo, TX


Orlando, FL

McAllen, TX


Tampa Bay, FL

Midland-Odessa, TX


Washington, D.C.




QUOTE:

'We are looking forward to this eventful and educational day. Becoming a United States citizen is a great privilege and part of the American Dream,' said Luisa Collins, VP News, Social Affairs and Wellness, Entravision. 'We are proud to sponsor this event and help promote U.S. citizenship.'

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entravision-to-host-hazte-ciudadano-phone-bank-across-its-television-news-stations-in-17-markets-300920108.html

SOURCE Entravision Communications Corporation

Disclaimer

Entravision Communications Corporation published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 19:01:04 UTC
