SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, today announced that for the third consecutive year, the company is launching its "Nuestros Heroes" campaign to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage month from September 14th to October 15th.

"We're proud to promote the great achievements and positive leadership of unsung Latino heroes through our Nuestros Heroes campaign, and help continue to promote cultural diversity in the United States leveraging the Hispanic Heritage Month. This year, our tribute will spotlight non-profit organizations whose service, support and resources have positively impacted an individual, family or community," said Luisa Collins, VP of News, Social Affairs and Wellness, Entravision.

To participate, consumers can visit the Nuestros Heroes landing page on Noticasya.com and vote for their favorite organization, one vote per day. The voting process is now open and ends October 15th. The winning organization will be announced on October 12th with a special Facebook Live with the winner on October 15th.

The following Entravision's TV and radio stations are participating and promoting the campaign:

TV stations

MARKET STATION ALBUQUERQUE, NM KLUZ-TV BOSTON, MA WUNI-TV CORPUS CHRISTI, TX KORO-TV DENVER, CO KCEC-TV EL CENTRO, CA KVYE-TV EL PASO, TX KINT-TV LAREDO, TX KLDO-TV MCALLEN, TX KNVO-TV MIDLAND, TX KUPB-TV MONTEREY, CA KSMS-TV ORLANDO, FL WVEN-TV SAN DIEGO, CA XHAS-TV KBNT-CD PALM SPRINGS, CA KVER-LD TAMPA, FL WVEA-TV WASHINGTON, DC WFDC-TV

Radio stations



MARKET STATION FREQUENCY ALBUQUERQUE, NM KRZY-AM KRZY-FM 1450 AM 1450 FM DENVER, CO KJMN-FM KMXA-AM KXPK-FM 92.1 FM 1090 AM 96.5 FM EL CENTRO, CA KMXX-FM KSEH-FM KWST-AM 99.3 FM 94.5 FM 1430 AM MCALLEN, TX KFRQ-FM KVLY-FM KNVO-FM KKPS-FM 94.5 FM 107.9 FM 101.1 FM 99.5 FM El PASO, TX KYSE-FM KINT-FM 94.7 FM 93.9 FM MONTEREY-SALINAS, CA KSES-FM KLOK-FM KMBX-AM 107.1F M 99.5 & 99.9 FM 700 AM PALM SPRINGS, CA KPST-FM KLOB-FM 103.5 FM 94.7 FM

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, data and advertising technology company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes 55 television stations, 49 radio stations, digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo Media, the #1-ranked online advertising platform in Hispanic reach according to comScore Media Metrix®. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations as well as digital media platforms, including Headway's audio streaming platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

