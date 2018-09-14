Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entravision Communication    EVC

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION (EVC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Entravision Communications Corporation : Activates "Nuestros Heroes" Campaign to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 07:15pm CEST

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, today announced that for the third consecutive year, the company is launching its "Nuestros Heroes" campaign to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage month from September 14th to October 15th

"We're proud to promote the great achievements and positive leadership of unsung Latino heroes through our Nuestros Heroes campaign, and help continue to promote cultural diversity in the United States leveraging the Hispanic Heritage Month. This year, our tribute will spotlight non-profit organizations whose service, support and resources have positively impacted an individual, family or community," said Luisa Collins, VP of News, Social Affairs and Wellness, Entravision.

To participate, consumers can visit the Nuestros Heroes landing page on Noticasya.com and vote for their favorite organization, one vote per day. The voting process is now open and ends October 15th. The winning organization will be announced on October 12th with a special Facebook Live with the winner on October 15th.

The following Entravision's TV and radio stations are participating and promoting the campaign:

 

TV stations


MARKET

STATION

ALBUQUERQUE, NM

KLUZ-TV

BOSTON, MA

WUNI-TV

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

KORO-TV

DENVER, CO

KCEC-TV

EL CENTRO, CA

KVYE-TV

EL PASO, TX

KINT-TV

LAREDO, TX

KLDO-TV

MCALLEN, TX

KNVO-TV

MIDLAND, TX

KUPB-TV

MONTEREY, CA

KSMS-TV

ORLANDO, FL

WVEN-TV

SAN DIEGO, CA

XHAS-TV

KBNT-CD

PALM SPRINGS, CA

KVER-LD

TAMPA, FL

WVEA-TV

WASHINGTON, DC

WFDC-TV

 

 

Radio stations



MARKET

STATION

FREQUENCY

ALBUQUERQUE, NM

KRZY-AM

KRZY-FM

1450 AM

1450 FM

DENVER, CO

KJMN-FM

KMXA-AM

KXPK-FM

92.1 FM

1090 AM

96.5 FM

EL CENTRO, CA

KMXX-FM

KSEH-FM

KWST-AM

99.3 FM

94.5 FM

1430 AM

MCALLEN, TX

KFRQ-FM

KVLY-FM

KNVO-FM

KKPS-FM

94.5 FM

107.9 FM

101.1 FM

99.5 FM

El PASO, TX

KYSE-FM

KINT-FM

94.7 FM

93.9 FM

MONTEREY-SALINAS, CA

KSES-FM

KLOK-FM

KMBX-AM

107.1F M

99.5 & 99.9 FM

700 AM

PALM SPRINGS, CA

KPST-FM

KLOB-FM

103.5 FM

94.7 FM

 

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, data and advertising technology company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes 55 television stations, 49 radio stations, digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights.  Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo Media, the #1-ranked online advertising platform in Hispanic reach according to comScore Media Metrix®. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations as well as digital media platforms, including Headway's audio streaming platform, AudioEngage.  Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entravision-communications-corporation-activates-nuestros-heroes-campaign-to-celebrate-hispanic-heritage-month-300712977.html

SOURCE Entravision Communications Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION
07:15pENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATI : Activates "Nuestros Heroes" Campaign to C..
PR
09/13ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/07ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION : Hosts Annual Fiestas Patrias Celebration in Colorado
PU
09/04ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATI : Announces New Morning Show "Él y Ella" to..
PR
08/30ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION : Pulpo Media Ranked #1 Hispanic Ad Focus Network for ..
PR
08/27ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATI : to Provide Spanish-Language Radio Broadca..
PR
08/10ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION : Raises $3.1 Million for Children's Miracle Network H..
PR
08/06ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION : COMMUNICATIONS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANAL..
AQ
08/03ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/0723.6% To 47.6% Gains Top 35 'Safer' Consumer Cyclical WallStars Per September.. 
09/06CONSUMER CYCLICAL WALLSTAR GAINS : Salem' 84%, International Game' 56%, And Uniq.. 
08/20BY THE NUMBERS : Beating The Market With Dividend Growth Stocks 
08/04Entravision Communications' (EVC) CEO Walter Ulloa on Q2 2018 Results - Earni.. 
08/03Entravision Communications up 5.6% post Q2 results 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.