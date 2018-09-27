SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, today announced that its special news coverage, "A Un Ano De Maria," a year after Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, delivered exceptional ratings in several markets.

From September 17th to the 20th, Entravision's newscast team including reporter Marielkis Salazar, producer Carmen Iris Rodriguez and photographer Camilo Diaz went back to Puerto Rico for this special news coverage, and conducted unique interviews with Governor Ricardo Rosselló, Yabucoa Mayor Rafael Surillo, San Juan residents via Facebook Live, three young Puerto Ricans that went back to the island to work in Puerto Rico's tourism, volunteers from the All Hands and heart organization and more.

Noticias Washington D.C.

Tie #1 in early local news regardless of language adults 18-34

Source: Nielsen Overnights Final, Washington D.C. (Hagerstown) DMA, September 20, 2018 6pm-6:30pm Live + Same Day, PAV Rtg. WFDC rank among local news stations, head to head competitors only.

Noticias Nueva Inglaterra

#1 in early local news regardless of language adults 18-49

Source: Nielsen Overnights Final, Boston (Manchester) DMA, September 20, 2018, 6pm-6:30pm, Live + Same Day, PAV Rtg. WUNI rank among local news stations, head to head competitors only.

Noticias Tampa

#1 in early local news regardless of language adults 18-49

Source: Nielsen Overnights Final, Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) DMA, September 20, 2018, 6pm-6:30pm, Live + Same Day, PAV Rtg. WVEA rank among local news stations, head to head competitors only.

Noticias Orlando

#2 in early local news regardless of language A18-34, A18-49 & A25-54

Source: Nielsen Overnights Final, Orlando Daytona Bch-Melbrn DMA, September 20, 2018, 6pm-6:30pm, Live + Same Day, PAV Rtg. WVEN rank among local news stations, head to head competitors only.

"This is a tough time for Puerto Rico as we pay homage to all those affected by Hurricane Maria one year later. Through the hard work of each of our crew members, we were able to deliver impactful news coverage on Puerto Rico and our efforts were recognized through the successful ratings in multiple markets, a testament to the local leadership that we possess with our local audiences," said Luisa Collins, VP of News, Social Affairs and Wellness, Entravision.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, advertising technology and data analytics company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo Media, the top-ranked online advertising platform in connecting businesses with U.S. Latinos. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations, radio networks and digital media platforms, and Headway's audio advertising platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

