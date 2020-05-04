Log in
Entravision Communications Corporation    EVC

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

(EVC)
  Report
News 


Entravision Communications Corporation : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Teleconference

05/04/2020 | 06:09pm EDT

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving consumers, announced that it will host a teleconference to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the teleconference, please dial 412-317-5440 ten minutes prior to the start time.  The teleconference will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the Company's website located at www.entravision.com

If you cannot listen to the teleconference at its scheduled time, there will be a replay available through May 28, 2020 which can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (Int'l), passcode 10143905. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Entravision Communications Corporation
Entravision is a diversified global media, advertising technology and data analytics company that reaches and engages consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entravision-communications-corporation-schedules-first-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-teleconference-301052355.html

SOURCE Entravision Communications Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
