Entravision Communications Corporation :'s Colorado News Team Wins 24 Emmy Awards

07/30/2019 | 06:16pm EDT

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, today announced that its news team serving the Univision affiliates in Colorado – KCEC-TV and KVSN-TV, excelled with 24 Emmy awards in 13 categories, presented by The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Entravision provides news programming and sales and marketing services for KCEC-TV, which is owned by Univision Communications, Inc. Entravision's news team was recognized in the following categories:



AWARDS

Feature News Report - Light Series
Priscilla Cabral Perez/Julio Sandoval

Business/Consumer - No Time Limit
Maria Belen Smole/Julio Sandoval

Crime - No Time Limit
Priscilla Cabral Perez/Julio Sandoval

Environment - News Single Story
Gaston Heredia/Julio Sandoval

Health/Science - No Time Limit
Karen Vega/Julio Sandoval

Human Interest - News Single Story
Rafael Contreras/Mario Galarza

Military - No Time Limit
Mauricio Jaramillo/Eduardo Flores

Societal Concerns - News Single Story
Rafael Contreras/Eduardo Flores

Informational/Instructional - Feature/Segment
Gaston Heredia/Julio Sandoval

Nostalgia Program - Feature/Segment
Julio Sandoval

Public/Current/Community Affairs - Program/Series/Special
Maria Belen Smole/Julio Sandoval

Public/Current/Community Affairs - Feature/Segment
Juan Carlos Gutierrez/Mario Galarza

Talent - Reporter /General Assignment
Maria Belen Smole 



Quote:   

"We are honored to have been recognized and awarded by the National Television Academy for our programs and talents. I'd like to thank the Colorado Team for their commitment in delivering unparalleled content to our audiences," said Luisa Collins, Vice President of News, Social Affairs & Wellness, Entravision. "These awards speak to our collective work as a company and connection with the Colorado Latino community. Congratulations!"

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entravision-communications-corporations-colorado-news-team-wins-24-emmy-awards-300893628.html

SOURCE Entravision Communications Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
