Entravision Communications : Extends Partnerships with "El Show de Erazno y La Chokolata" and "El Show de Piolín"

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation, (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, announced today the extension of its long term partnerships with Oswaldo Diaz and Eddie "Piolín" Sotelo. Entravision entered into a new two-year affiliation agreement with Oswaldo Diaz for his hit "El Show de Erazno y La Chokolata" to be carried on its radio stations. Also, under the separate agreements, Entravision has extended its programming and advertising representation agreement with Eddie "Piolín" Sotelo and his hit midday program, "El Show de Piolín." Piolín's contract extension will run through December 2020.

"We are very excited to extend our relationship with Oswaldo and Piolín and continue airing their proven shows on our Entravision stations. Throughout their careers, Oswaldo and Piolín have been iconic influencers because of their genuine ability to engage and build trusted relationships with the Hispanic community. They are committed individuals who work relentlessly to inspire and entertain their audiences every day," said Jeffery Liberman, President and COO at Entravision. "We're happy to continue supporting these two radio icons and also serve as the exclusive network sales organization for Piolín's show."

"I am excited to extend my partnership with Entravision, and for the great support they have provided myself and 'El Show de Erazno y La Chokolata' during the past 17 years. I truly enjoy connecting with my audience and value their loyalty and appreciation for my craft," said Oswaldo Diaz. "I look forward to continuing to celebrate the Latino community and provide content that everyone can enjoy."

Mr. Diaz, the host of the top afternoon radio program, "El Show de Erazno y La Chokolata," a parody-based comedy program that keeps audiences entertained with bold humor, has been part of Entravision for more than 17 years. The five-hour show is filled with hilarious skits, jokes, and pranks brought on by trending topics and current events. This program mix creates an unpredictable experience that hook audiences with laughs, surprises and great artist interviews. "El Show de Erazno y La Chokolata" airs in 18 Entravision radio markets.

"Entravision has been a terrific supporter of our show and I'm very happy to continue our relationship. I truly love bringing joy, entertainment and inspiration to my listeners, especially if it helps them reach the dreams they felt were impossible," said Eddie Sotelo. "I champion their hard work, optimism and spirit to succeed!"

Eddie "Piolín" Sotelo is considered to be one of the most successful radio hosts in the history of Spanish-language radio. He is the first Mexican to be inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame, an icon in the community and one of the strongest influencers on radio today. With close to three million Facebook followers, more than 390 thousand YouTube monthly subscribers and over 100 million YouTube video views, Piolín's connection with fans is unmatched. His most popular radio show segment, "La Formula de Truinfar," celebrates Latino success and achievement. "El Show de Piolín" airs in 15 Entravision radio markets.

Airing Monday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. PT the "El Show de Erazno y La Chokolata" broadcasts in the following Entravision radio markets:

Aspen, CO – KPVW 107.1 FM and 104.3 FM Lubbock, TX – KAIQ 95.5 FM Denver-Boulder, CO – KXPK 96.5 FM McAllen, TX – KKPS 99.5 FM El Centro, CA – KMXX 99.3 FM Monterey/Salinas, CA – KLOK 99.5 and 99.9 FM El Paso, TX – KYSE 94.7 FM Palm Springs, CA – KPST 103.5 FM Las Vegas, NV – KQRT 105.1 FM Phoenix, AZ – KLNZ 103.5 FM Los Angeles, CA – KSSE/KSSD 107.1 FM Reno, NV – KRNV 102.1 FM Los Angeles-Riverside, CA – KLYY 97.5 FM Sacramento, CA – KRCX 99.9 FM Los Angeles-Ventura, CA – KSSC 107.1 FM Stockton/Modesto, CA – KMIX 100.9 FM

Airing Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT the "El Show de Piolín" broadcasts in the following Entravision radio markets:

Albuquerque, NM – KRZY 105.9 FM Los Angeles-Ventura, CA – KSSC 107.1 FM Denver-Boulder, CO – KJMN 92.1 FM McAllen, TX – KNVO 101.1 FM El Centro/Yuma – KSEH 94.5 FM Modesto, CA – KTSE 97.1 FM El Paso, TX – KINT 93.9 FM Monterey/Salinas, CA – KSES 107.1 FM Houston-Galveston, TX – KGOL 1180 AM Palm Springs, CA – KLOB 94.7 FM Las Vegas, NV – KRRN 92.7 FM Phoenix, AZ – KVVA 107.1 FM / KDVA 106.9 FM Los Angeles, CA – KSSE/D 107.1 FM Sacramento, CA – KXSE 104.3 FM Los Angeles-Riverside, CA – KLYY 97.5 FM



