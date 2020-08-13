Entravision Communications : Washington D.C. News Team Wins 23 Regional Emmy® Awards in 9 Categories

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Entravision Communications Corporation, (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company that engages consumers, today announced that the Entravision Washington D.C. news team at its Univision affiliate WFDC-TV, excelled with 23 Regional Emmy® awards in 9 different categories, presented by The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter. Entravision provides news programming and sales and marketing services for WFDC-TV, which is owned by Univision Communications, Inc. Entravision's news team received Regional Emmy® awards in the following categories:
Politics/Government – Within 24 Hours
Trump launched 2020 campaign
Crime – No Time Limit
Crónicas: Maras en el DMV (Chronicles: Gangs at the DMV)
Arts/Entertainment – News Feature
De Balas a Campanas (From Bullets to Bells)
Health/Science – Program Feature/Segment
Al Rescate: The Story of Mia (To the Rescue: The Story of Mia)
Health/Science – No Limit
Viviendo con Síndrome de Down (Living with Down Syndrome)
Public/Current/Community Affairs – Feature/Segment/Series
The Story of Roxana
Feature News Report – Light Feature/Light Series
Agentes de Cuatro Patas (Four-legged Agents)
Community/Public Service (PSAs)
PSA Separación de Familias (PSA Separation of Families)
Team Coverage
TPS Extension Announcement
"We are honored to be recognized by The National Television Academy, National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter, for our outstanding programming, made possible by our talented news team," said Sara Suarez, News Director at Univision Washington and Univision New England. "Receiving 23 Regional Emmys in 9 different categories is truly an honor and a great accomplishment for the entire Entravision Washington D.C. team. It's special to see the efforts of our team and their service to the community recognized."
About Entravision Communications Corporation
Entravision is a diversified global media, and marketing technology company that reaches and engages consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. The Company's portfolio includes Entravision Digital, a digital media and advertising technology platform that delivers performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.
