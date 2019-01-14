envea : PCME changes Company name to ENVEA

PCME, a leading specialist in the development, manufacture and supply of continuous in-stack particulate emission and velocity measurement monitors is pleased to announce that it will be changing its Company name to ENVEA UK Ltd, trading as ENVEA, from the 1st January 2019.

Having been acquired in 2014 by Environnement S.A, this is the penultimate piece in the rebranding jigsaw as all the Group's businesses come under a single ENVEA brand. Under the strapline Knowledge in Action, ENVEA is looking to utilise its wide ranging intellectual property on the global stage in the areas of industrial process measurement, continuous emission monitoring, mercury monitoring, ambient air quality monitoring, engine exhaust gas monitoring, radionuclide monitoring, environmental data acquisition and processing software.

It's largely business as usual but as ENVEA UK Ltd.'s Managing Director, Chris Shelley points out this signals a new chapter in the Company's near 30 year history. 'We have had several years of unprecedented growth which we want to consolidate upon to ensure a sustainable future'. Technology and product innovation as well as maintaining a reputation for excellent customer support are the key to that future growth. 'This move also means that customers, distributors and system integrators alike will benefit from the Group's broader expertise arising from its diverse portfolio of products leading to better total solutions' added Chris.

Read more on ENVEA UK Ltd