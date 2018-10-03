Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Envea    ALTEV   FR0010278762

ENVEA (ALTEV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

envea : President Macron inaugurates the 24 Cairnet sensor network to measure Sargassum algae emanations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 11:03am CEST

The new installed network of 24 Cairnet stations to measure the Sargassum algae gas emanations provided by ENVEA Cairpol and installed by Gwad'air end of August has been inaugurated by the French President Macron during his trip to the Antilles this Friday, September 28th.

Following the update of health recommendations and the management measures of the High Council of Public Health (HCSP, France), the Regional Health Agency and GWAD'AIR (Approved Association for the Monitoring of Air Quality) have deployed a network of air quality sensors to measure hydrogen sulfide (H2S) and ammonia (NH3) issued from the decomposition of Sargassum algae.

Sargassum beaching events are new to many residents in the southern Caribbean, Brazil and West Africa, but are well known in the northern Caribbean islands, the Sargasso Sea and the Gulf of Mexico (especially Texas and Yucatan Peninsula with its well-known Cancun beaches). Sargassum emits hydrogen sulfide gas as it decomposes onshore, releasing toxic and highly flammable gas smelling like rotting eggs. Inhaling it in small doses can affect breathing, cause headaches and pose serious threats to health. It also corrodes electronics and other equipment.

These algae invading the Caribbean coast since their massive appearance in 2011 had pushed the former French minister of the ecological transition Nicolas Hulot to go on site in June, together with the Minister of Overseas Annick Girardin and announce a 10 euro million over two years plan with the aim of reducing, for the next seasons, the collection period of algae to 48 hours.

During his trip to the French overseas territory Guadeloupe on Friday, President Emmanuel Macron reassured residents that he was committed to address the problem 'the best way to protect everyone is to pick up the sargassum algae as quickly as possible, within 48 hours after it washes ashore or even before it runs ashore, to prevent any damage or sanitary problems.'

As a consequence to the sargassum issue, the existing air quality monitoring network has been expanded in August with the addition of 24 new Cairnet stations deployed across 24 sites on the Atlantic coast. Each station is containing Cairsens sensors for the measurement of H2S and NH3 and is equipped with solar panels and batteries in order to be completely self-sufficient and highly mobile. Their complete GPRS communication system automatically transmit data to the CairCloud, the Envea's Cloud data processing application. The recorded real-time concentrations is daily reported to the public through the DEAL (Directorate of the Environment, Planning and Housing) and the Gwad'air websites.

[Attachment]

The inauguration of the Cairpol network of Gwadair by President MACRON during his visit to Guadeloupe on 28/09/2018 with the director C. Raghoumandan and E.Cilly, Gwad'air's technician

The monitoring of emissions from the decomposition of Sargassum algae with Cairpol sensors it is not unheard of and it is not an unknown fact. Measurements of H2S and NH3 concentrations carried out at the national level by the French Air Quality Monitoring Organization AASQA near natural sources such as the degradation of green algae (Brittany littoral) or Sargassum algae (Martinique, Guyana) are in place for several years and have been the subject of several AASQA and LCSQA publications and reports such as:

  • https://www.lcsqa.org/system/files/rapport_lcsqa_2014_nh3-odeurs_vf.pdf
  • https://www.lcsqa.org/system/files/rapport/lcsqa2016-note_technique_melange_gazeux_h2s.pdf

In 2015 already, the ARS Martinique (Regional Health Agency) was commissioned by the Prefect of Martinique to set up, with the technical support of Madininair, a sensor based monitoring network of hydrogen sulphide and ammonia concentrations in urbanized areas impacted by sargassum beaching.

Operational since September 2015, the Cairnet measurement network, enables real-time and continuous monitoring of H2S and NH3 concentrations. Managed daily by Madininair is based on ENVEA-Cairpol Cairclip type sensors with the ability to continuously measure H2S and NH3. The sensors are installed on sites defined by the ARS, in the immediate vicinity of dwellings and at 1.5 meters from the ground so that the measure is representative of the exposure of the populations living on the coast. The selected sites are areas of dense habitat strongly impacted by strandings of Sargasso, sensitive sites (eg nursery or school near coastal areas regularly exposed) and areas where the collection of algae is difficult to handle. The sensors can, at the request of the ARS, be moved to other sites also impacted by massive strandings.

[Attachment]

One of the 15 Cairnet stations installed in Martinique in September 2015

The 3 main objectives of this sensor network are:

  • Estimate the exposure of the population near the stranding areas
  • Enable decision makers to identify priority collection areas
  • Alert the authorities when concentrations approach 1ppm to better anticipate the phenomenon

The measurement results on Sargassum algae is published daily on the Madininair website here: 'Daily update on H2S and NH3 monitoring measures'

More information: https://www.martinique.ars.sante.fr/system/files/2017-10/Sargasses%20Questions%20Def.pdf

We take this opportunity to thank the 2 AASQA, Madininair and Gwad'air Networks for their renewed confidence and the work they have done.

International publications and comparisons realized on Cairpol sensors:

  • JRC Report of laboratory and in-situ validation of micro-sensor for monitoring ambient air pollution:

http://publications.jrc.ec.europa.eu/repository/bitstream/JRC86479/20140121%20validation%20report%20o3%20sensors_carclip_oz_mg_v3_corrected.pdf

https://ec.europa.eu/jrc/en/printpdf/156199

Sources :

Disclaimer

Environnement SA published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 09:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENVEA
11:03aENVEA : President Macron inaugurates the 24 Cairnet sensor network to measure Sa..
PU
08/30WEBINAR : Maintenance Surgery for Dust Sensors
PU
08/03WEBINAR : An introduction to continuous Particulate and Flow monitoring
PU
06/29ENVIRONNEMENT : ENVEA Group marks its 40th anniversary
PU
06/28ENVIRONNEMENT : Dust monitoring in ambient air to prevent explosion zones
PU
06/26AIR QUALITY MONITORING SOFTWARE IN-D : Major Key players profiled in this report..
AQ
06/26ENVIRONNEMENT : Acquisition of three tractors
AQ
06/25ENVIRONNEMENT : Complete CEMS solution for Piacenza Power Plant
PU
06/25ENVIRONNEMENT : Stack Emissions Monitoring Systems in Gasoline plant & FCCU plan..
PU
06/06LA GESTION DE L&RSQUO;IMPACT ENVIRON : le cas de Gao Grâce à elles, 3000 pieds d..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 85,2 M
EBIT 2018 9,50 M
Net income 2018 7,40 M
Finance 2018 5,00 M
Yield 2018 1,19%
P/E ratio 2018 13,10
P/E ratio 2019 12,99
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
Capitalization 96,5 M
Chart ENVEA
Duration : Period :
envea Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENVEA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 80,8 €
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Chevillion Chief Executive Officer & Director
François Gourdon Chairman
Stéphane Kempenar Group Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Tonnelier Director-Technical, Research & Development
Evelyne Gourdon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENVEA-14.51%112
WASTE MANAGEMENT4.48%38 657
REPUBLIC SERVICES6.74%23 588
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA50.71%5 690
CLEAN HARBORS INC30.79%3 976
TETRA TECH, INC.41.47%3 769
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.