Benzinga : Unveils Fintech Innovators To Be Honored At 5th Annual Fintech Awards, Powered by Envestnet | Yodlee

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for the biggest Benzinga Global Fintech Awards to date, Benzinga is unveiling the winners of the 5th annual event that will be honored Nov. 19 in New York City. Benzinga has been honoring the best in fintech for five years.
This year, Benzinga is recognizing the award winners for the advancements they're making in financial technology. From deeply established companies to the newest startups, this group is impacting sectors like payments, banking, investing, technology and financial literacy.
The Benzinga Fintech List is comprised of 150 carefully vetted and renowned companies and executives who are striving to revolutionize the fintech industry. To see all the Listmakers go to https://fintechawards.com/listmakers/
Benzinga will also recognize a select few companies and people for their overall contributions and achievements in the industry live on the stage on Nov. 19. "We're recognizing the companies that will define the future of our financial lives," says Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick.
"Since the inaugural Benzinga Fintech Awards in 2015, our listmakers have closed $300 million in deals and partnered with some of the biggest players in the industry. We look forward to honoring these players for years to come, as well as finding the next generation of fintech."
Below are the official 2019 Benzinga Fintech Listmakers in the order the company was founded:
Best AI Platform:
Brighterion
Alexandria Technology
Yewno|Edge
ClauseMatch
Truvalue Labs
7 Chord Inc.
Stocksnips Inc
Best Data Analysis Tool:
Finicity
Trading Central
M Science
Trade Ideas LLC
TAS Market Profile
T-REX
TipRanks Ltd.
Elsen
Accern
Datavore
Influential Data Scientist:
Mark Temple-Raston, Precision Alpha
Dr. Lipa Roitman, I Know FIrst
Giadha Aguirre de Carcer, New Frontier Data
Travis Korte, Ethic
Roy Lowrance, 7 Chord
Best API:
Barchart
Bambu
Square
Stripe
Plaid
ClickSwitch
FINOS
Vestwell
Alpaca
Best Digital Bank:
Radius Bank
Green Dot
Mogo Inc.
Wise Company
MoneyLion
Hypur Inc
Oxygen
Payzel
Best Accelerator:
YCombinator
Plug and Play
MassChallenge
Fintech Sandbox
Most Innovative Lender:
Rocket Mortgage
Kabbage
Funding Circle
SoFi
HomeLight
Best Alternative Investments:
CAIS
Cadre
CrowdStreet
YieldStreet
Forge
Roofstock
Rally Rd.
Voyager
Best Brokerage for Beginners:
Firstrade
Ally Invest
Robinhood
Voleo
Webull
Public
You Invest by J.P. Morgan
Trade App
Dough
Best Brokerage for Options Trading:
Fidelity
TD Ameritrade
E*TRADE
eOption
Merrill Edge
tastytrade
Gatsby
Best Brokerage for Trading Futures:
RJO Futures
TradeStation
Lime Brokerage
NinjaTrader
Tradovate
Best Canadian Brokerage:
BMO (Bank of Montreal)
Scotia iTrade
RBC Direct Investing
CIBC Investor's Edge
Desjardins Online Brokerage (Disnat)
TD Direct Investing
National Bank Direct Brokerage
Questrade
Best Robo-Advisor:
Charles Schwab
Titan
Folio Financial, Inc
Betterment
Weathfront
WealthBar
Human Interest
M1
Best Trading Technology:
Sterling Trading Tech
DAS Trader
BioPharmCatalyst
ETNA Stock Trading API
TradingView
TradeZero
AlphaPoint
Best Wealth Management Software:
Invent.us
YCharts
IonTuition
DriveWealth
Oranj
Ethic
Steady
Most Impactful Brokerage Executive:
Abigail Johnson, Fidelity
Barry Metzger, Schwab
Steve Quirk, TD Ameritrade
Milan Galik, Interactive Brokers
Kelli Keough, J.P. Morgan
Tom Sosnoff, tastytrade
Anthony Denier, Webull
Best Lending Platform:
Deserve
Credibly
Fundera
Even Financial
LendingPoint
Become
Best Financial Literacy Tool:
Online Trading Academy
Forex Analytix
Option Alpha
Warrior Trading
Bear Bull Traders
Green Check
Digs
Best New Product:
dxFeed
ComplySci
SIFTSORT.COM
Bitvore
Chaikin Power Gauge ETF Rating
Sequentum Inc.
Autobooks
Noonum
Dama Financial
Stackfolio
causaLens
Lifetime Achievement:
Charles Schwab, Charles Schwab
Thomas Peterffy, Interactive Brokers
Best Payments App:
VersaPay Corporation
Fundbox
DailyPay, Inc.
myGini
Extend
Best Use of Blockchain:
Modulus Global
Telos Network
Veem
Hydrogen Molecule
Complete results of the Benzinga Fintech Awards, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at fintechawards.com.
About the Awards
The Benzinga Fintech Awards is an exciting, forward-looking competition to highlight the companies and individuals with the most impressive technology, advancement and innovation who are building the future of financial services and capital markets.
This year, Benzinga is proud to join forces with Envestnet | Yodlee to facilitate the most beneficial education and impactful networking in the quickly changing space.
About Benzinga
Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media platform that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content with the goal of making information easier to consume. Benzinga's mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.
Benzinga is the leading full-service, one-stop shop for investors of all stripes and styles.
About Envestnet | Yodlee
Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.
Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered independent advisors ("RIAs"). Envestnet | MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.
More than 99,000 advisors and more than 4,100 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.
For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow us on twitter @ENVintel.
