Envestnet : Announces Organizational Changes to Drive Innovation and Continued Growth

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV), announced today an organizational structure
designed to better position the company to drive innovation and
continued growth, and deliver on its vision of creating the premier
Financial Wellness Network. Key organizational changes include
consolidating operations into two business units that will enhance the
company’s ability to meet evolving market imperatives.
“These changes will give our clients greater access to our integrated
technology and improve operational effectiveness,” said Jud Bergman,
Envestnet Chairman and CEO. “Aligning the organization into two business
units will foster innovation and facilitate the transformation of data
into actionable intelligence in all areas of financial wellness.”
Envestnet Wealth Solutions, led by its Chief Executive Bill
Crager, will focus on innovation and market growth of the company’s
wealth management solutions, which serve RIAs, independent broker
dealers, banks and other financial institutions. Crager currently runs
the Company’s Enterprise business. “We are integrating our broad range
of technologies, services, investment products and data analytics into
one wealth management organization,” said Bill Crager. “This will give
our clients easier access and deeper integration to our solutions,
saving them time, improving their operational efficiency and freeing
them up to build stronger client relationships.”
Envestnet Data & Analytics, led by its Chief Executive Stuart
DePina, will focus on continued development of Envestnet’s data
aggregation, enterprise data management and analytics offerings that
support the company’s wealth management, financial institution and
fintech customers. Envestnet’s data aggregation and personal financial
management technologies are offered through the Envestnet Yodlee
platform. DePina currently runs the Company’s Tamarac business. “I’m
looking forward to leading the Data & Analytics business as we improve
the financial lives of millions of Americans,” said Stuart DePina. “I
also am confident that Tamarac customers will be well-served by Bill’s
leadership and our ongoing innovation in wealth technology and data
solutions going forward.”
Concurrently, Anil Arora, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of Envestnet
| Yodlee, will assist with the transition, stepping down from his
executive and operating roles at the end of February 2019, and remaining
a member of the Company’s Board of Directors. Arora joined Yodlee in
2000, leading the firm from startup to rapid growth, to its initial
public offering and Envestnet’s acquisition of the firm. In the three
years since the acquisition, Yodlee’s revenue nearly doubled while
profitability increased more than five-fold.
"Leading Envestnet | Yodlee has been the most compelling professional
adventure I have ever undertaken,” said Anil Arora. “It has been a
privilege to work on behalf of our customers and I would like to thank
them, our Board, and above all, my colleagues, for their support and
partnership over the years."
“Anil has been instrumental in laying the foundation for our success. We
are grateful to Anil for his leadership and we understand and appreciate
his decision to pursue the next chapter of his career,” said Jud
Bergman. “At the same time, we are very fortunate to have Bill and
Stuart assume their expanded leadership roles. Their experience and
proven results will help Envestnet continue to deliver on our Financial
Wellness vision, focused on improving people’s financial lives.”
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems
for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet’s unified
technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand
their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better
outcomes and improves lives.
Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better
manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its
leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio
solutions. Envestnet Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting,
trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered
independent advisors (RIAs). Envestnet Data & Analytics provides
intelligent solutions that enable dynamic innovation through its
Envestnet Yodlee platform.
More than 3,500 enterprises and over 92,000 advisors including: 15 of
the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and
brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisors,
and hundreds of Internet services companies leverage Envestnet
technology and services.
For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and
follow @ENVintel.
