Envestnet : Completes Largest Platform Technology Release

CHICAGO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet's spring technology release included new platform technology integrations and improvements, marking another milestone in the company's journey toward developing a single, integrated platform that helps enterprises and advisors deliver comprehensive services that promote financial wellness to their clients.

Since Envestnet announced the last cycle of platform updates, the company has focused on key strategic platform priorities, including the Envestnet Insurance Exchange, Client Portal performance reporting and usability, and Single Portfolio Trading for PM Tools for Advisors. Its business model has also significantly evolved with new solution offerings, strategically formed partnerships, including one with BlackRock, advanced data aggregation/reporting capabilities and the recent addition of Envestnet | MoneyGuide.

"We're proud to have made significant progress with key strategic priorities, as well as improving all aspects of the Envestnet user experience," said Molly Weiss, Head of Product for Envestnet. "We are well-positioned to carry this momentum into upcoming development cycles as we integrate and build features to support and equip advisors and firms in promoting financial wellness."

Envestnet's product and development teams have executed on hundreds of improvements and new capabilities. Here are some of the key improvements, among the many platform enhancements made:

Envestnet Exchanges - Significant updates in this release focused on improving Envestnet workflows and deepening integration with the exchanges powered by Fiduciary Exchange (FIDx).

- Significant updates in this release focused on improving Envestnet workflows and deepening integration with the exchanges powered by Fiduciary Exchange (FIDx). The Envestnet Insurance Exchange now seamlessly incorporates insurance solutions to help advisors and enterprises more efficiently unify investment and insurance ecosystems.



The Advisor Credit Exchange (ACE) integration continues on schedule, with enhancements to single-sign-on, advisor and client portal integration, and overall user experience, leading up to launch.

BlackRock Technology Integrations - This release cycle completes a proposal integration that allows advisors to run iRetire, a retirement income-planning tool, to assist clients with achieving their retirement goals, and then seamlessly access the details within the Envestnet proposal workflow. Additionally, Envestnet model management users can now access Advisor Center to analyze their portfolios and export changes back to the Envestnet platform.

- This release cycle completes a proposal integration that allows advisors to run iRetire, a retirement income-planning tool, to assist clients with achieving their retirement goals, and then seamlessly access the details within the Envestnet proposal workflow. Additionally, Envestnet model management users can now access Advisor Center to analyze their portfolios and export changes back to the Envestnet platform. Client Engagement – Envestnet has enabled new features and improved the existing Client Portal experience, including an integrated Envestnet | MoneyGuide plan meter for clients with finalized financial plans to gauge progress. Additional feature integrations with MoneyGuide will continue throughout the year. Enhanced co-browsing and video support access promotes greater collaborative planning between advisors and clients. Accounts will also display additional details and actions.

– Envestnet has enabled new features and improved the existing Client Portal experience, including an integrated Envestnet | MoneyGuide plan meter for clients with finalized financial plans to gauge progress. Additional feature integrations with MoneyGuide will continue throughout the year. Enhanced co-browsing and video support access promotes greater collaborative planning between advisors and clients. Accounts will also display additional details and actions. Additional Platform Improvements - New integrations and APIs through Open ENV enable single sign-on access to third-party features, new reporting template options, and enhanced trading and model management controls for all user types and platforms, which will empower advisors and enterprises to customize and configure the tools that best fit their needs.

This is Envestnet's first technology release of the year, and largest to date, covering 550 different enhancements, with nearly half of the upgrades geared toward improving client experience across the Envestnet platform. Advisors and firms interested in learning more about taking advantage of these enhancements should reach out to their Envestnet representative or visit www.envestnet.com.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

Envestnet Wealth enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered independent advisors ("RIAs"). Envestnet MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.

Nearly 97,000 advisors and more than 3,800 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of Internet services companies leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow us on twitter @ENVintel.

About Fiduciary Exchange LLC

Fiduciary Exchange, LLC (FIDx) is a technology-empowered network that seamlessly integrates the brokerage, insurance and advisory ecosystems to offer best-in-class annuities and insurance solutions from the industry's leading carriers. Motivated by its mission to expand the frontiers of the wealth management space and provide holistic solutions to address investors' changing needs, FIDx enables advisors to offer guaranteed income and downside protection as core components of their clients' portfolios—integrated within the same wealth management platforms they already use every day. An independent technology firm led by seasoned industry veterans and built from the ground-up as an integrated platform, FIDx is providing a modern solution to bridge advisory firms to insurance carriers so advisors can truly deliver comprehensive advice, enabling their clients to achieve retirement security.

About BlackRock

BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to our clients, we provide the investment and technology solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of March 31, 2019, the firm managed approximately $6.52 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com.

