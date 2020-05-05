Envestnet | MoneyGuide : Enhances Client Portal with Virtual Plan Sharing to Support Advisors' Digital Client Engagement

RICHMOND, Va., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | MoneyGuide today announced the rollout of an enhancement to the MoneyGuide Client Portal that will enable clients to safely and securely interact with their advisor within the portal. As in-person meetings have become rare amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, this empowers advisors to better engage with clients using MoneyGuide financial planning solutions through on-screen observation, guidance, and one and two-way video.

There are three easy-to-use options available for clients to engage their advisor from inside their MoneyGuide Client Portal.

Live observation: By engaging in Portal Sharing, clients will allow their advisor to view their MoneyGuide Client Portal screen. It can be used during a phone conversation to keep clients and advisors on the same page.

By engaging in Portal Sharing, clients will allow their advisor to view their MoneyGuide Client Portal screen. It can be used during a phone conversation to keep clients and advisors on the same page. Co-browsing: In addition to live observation, co-browsing allows the advisor's cursor to appear on the client's screen to guide the client within their portal. Doing so allows the advisor to better educate their client about their plan and the impact changes may have on their goals.

In addition to live observation, co-browsing allows the advisor's cursor to appear on the client's screen to guide the client within their portal. Doing so allows the advisor to better educate their client about their plan and the impact changes may have on their goals. One or two-way video: Allows the advisor and client to engage in one or two-way video, adding a human element to their virtual engagement.

"This new solution allows clients to virtually engage – through a trusted, safe and secure connection – with their advisor while within their MoneyGuide Client Portal," said Joe Miller, Chief Operating Officer of Envestnet | MoneyGuide. "Advisors can encourage the use of Portal Sharing to educate new and existing clients on the many tools and capabilities MoneyGuide offers while answering questions about what impact uncontrollable events, such as market volatility, may have on their financial plan. Clients can also give advisors permission to guide them through their MoneyGuide Client Portal, to ensure they are aware of its robust features. They can also turn on one or two-way video to further enhance the virtual engagement."

The simple-to-use screen-sharing tools also protect client privacy, as an advisor can only see a client's screen within MoneyGuide software during a remote connection. (Which means the client does not have to worry about shutting browsers, closing down email, and turning off all notifications – none of this is viewable in the remote connection.)

"This enhancement to the client portal is one more way that advisors using MoneyGuide can connect with clients and deepen their conversations about long-term goals and building a financial plan," said Tony Leal, President of Envestnet | MoneyGuide. "Financial advice today is more powerful than ever in helping clients remain on the path to financial wellness. This new tool allows advisors who may be stuck working from home due to current social distancing policies in place across the country to virtually stay by a client's side while they are inside the portal."

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered investment advisers ("RIAs"). Envestnet | MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.

More than 100,000 advisors and more than 4,700 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of internet services companies leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet | MoneyGuide, please visit www.moneyguidepro.com and follow us on Twitter at @ENVMoneyGuide.

