Envestnet : Offers Complimentary Access to Digital Financial Literacy Courses

CHICAGO, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the impact of widespread school closings on students' accessibility to educational resources, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) announced today it is providing the clients and families of its advisor customers with complimentary access to digital financial literacy courses.

Through a strategic partnership with EVERFI, Inc., a global social impact education innovator, Envestnet has rolled out two digital financial literacy courses, plus 20 others developed by EVERFI for K-12 students, which will be available for a limited time. Parents and students can get started at https://everfi.com/k-12/parent-remote-learning/.

The two Envestnet-sponsored digital financial literacy courses are:

Marketplaces: Within an engaging, gamified learning experience, high school students can learn to understand global markets, diversify investment portfolios, and respond to real-world financial challenges.

Within an engaging, gamified learning experience, high school students can learn to understand global markets, diversify investment portfolios, and respond to real-world financial challenges. Vault: Elementary school students can immerse themselves in real-life financial scenarios focusing on skill-building and responsible decision-making. The course covers everything from goal-setting to creating a budget.

Envestnet plans to ensure Marketplaces and Vault remain available to its advisors so they can continue to share the content with their clients and communities.

Envestnet's program with EVERFI began in 2019 when Marketplaces and Vault were developed as part of an Envestnet Cares initiative. The financial literacy program gives schools in underserved communities free access to digital coursework designed to help students develop healthy financial behaviors and decision-making skills. So far, the initiative has been adopted by 20 schools in Chicago, Philadelphia, Richmond, and Seattle, having had an impact on nearly 600 students.

"I can think of no better way to celebrate National Financial Literacy Month than by empowering young people with the knowledge and skills to become the next generation of smart consumers and investors," said Bill Crager, CEO of Envestnet. "We remain committed to providing advisors, as well as their clients and communities, with the tools and resources to make financial wellness attainable for everyone—especially during this stressful and uncertain time."

Envestnet Institute in Classrooms is an extension of the Envestnet Institute program, which now offers curated educational content for all age groups across the learning spectrum, from elementary and high school to college and beyond. The Envestnet Institute's (https://www.envestnetinstitute.com/) educational resources help advisors accelerate their practices in an evolving industry, while the Envestnet Institute On Campus (https://envestnetinstituteoncampus.com/) serves as an educational program for college students seeking careers in wealth management.

"At a time when schools around the nation are closed, we are providing students and their parents with fun, interactive digital resources that can bring them closer together as families, while making progress toward financial wellness," said Kimberly Beck, Senior Vice President and Head of Envestnet Wealth Marketing. "We are there to provide advisors, clients, and their families with financial insights and learning at every point in their schooling, and their careers."

The bolstering of Envestnet's strategic partnership with EVERFI follows Envestnet's announcement of its complimentary 90-day offer of the MyBlocks™ financial planning solution by Envestnet | MoneyGuide. All Americans can self-register for MyBlocks through a link provided by their advisors. Non-MoneyGuide subscribers interested in helping their clients measure their financial health and begin financial planning conversations can sign up at https://www.moneyguidepro.com/static/MyBlocks-Financial-Wellness.htm.

