Envestnet : RetireOne & Fiduciary Exchange (FIDx) Announce Partnership to Elevate the Wealth Management Process by Integrating Insurance Planning & Transactions

BERWYN, Pa., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FIDx, a product-agnostic platform that integrates the benefits of insurance seamlessly alongside investment products, today announced a strategic partnership with RetireOne, the insurance and annuity back office for more than 900 registered investment advisers (RIAs) and fee-based advisors. The partnership supports a unified approach to connect insurance carriers, RIAs, and their existing wealth platforms. The alliance between FIDx and RetireOne will streamline the insurance experience for RIAs.

"We believe protection solutions are critical to every client portfolio and this partnership allows RIA enterprises and advisors to have full access to our income and protection solutions," said Rich Romano, Chief Executive Officer at FIDx. "In these times of volatility and uncertainty, clients and advisors are working toward establishing a 'new normal.' RetireOne is an established and trusted market leader that shares our commitment to bringing digitally-accessible insurance solutions to RIAs and their clients."

The Envestnet Insurance Exchange, powered by FIDx, provides end-to-end annuity solutions, from pre- to post-issuance. RetireOne supports RIAs in planning, researching products, managing transactions post-execution, acting as agent of record, and creating necessary client reporting within the platforms they already use. This partnership with FIDx enables RetireOne to digitally access annuities through the Envestnet platform.

"We are seeing more RIAs integrate robust financial planning capabilities into their offerings," said David Stone, Founder and CEO of RetireOne. "A new breed of fee-based insurance solutions can improve financial wellness and provide real client value. The innovative FIDx/Envestnet Insurance Exchange platform makes it easy for RIAs to expand their offerings by utilizing these valuable solutions for clients who need them. We're excited to enable RIAs and their clients to add these solutions to their financial plans."

The Envestnet Insurance Exchange connects the brokerage, insurance, and advisory ecosystems. Together, Envestnet and FIDx have secured a strong line-up of annuity solutions from AIG Life & Retirement, Allianz Life, Brighthouse Financial, Global Atlantic Financial Group, Jackson National Life Insurance Co., Nationwide, Prudential Financial, and Transamerica. The Envestnet Insurance Exchange supports a wide range of both commission- and fee-based annuities.

"Delivering on our mission of financial wellness, we are expanding the use of protection-based solutions within a unified advice framework," said John Yackel, Head of Strategic Initiatives at Envestnet. "Now, through this partnership, we are excited to be able to offer them to our advisor base who had not previously been able to bring them to their clients."

About RetireOne

Serving over 900 RIAs and fee-based advisors since 2011, Aria Retirement Solutions' RetireOne® is the leading, independent platform for fee-based insurance solutions. With offerings from multiple "A" rated companies, RIAs may access this fiduciary marketplace at no additional cost to them or their clients. Tallying over $1 billion of retirement savings and income investments under advisement, RetireOne continues to grow in its mission to provide advisors and their clients valuable retirement solutions that are simple to use, easy to understand, and delivered with outstanding service. Learn more at RetireOne.com and follow us on Twitter @RetireOne.

About FIDx

Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx) is a technology solution that seamlessly connects the brokerage, insurance and advisory ecosystems to offer best-in-class annuities and insurance solutions from the industry's leading carriers. FIDx enables advisors to offer guaranteed income and downside protection as core components of their clients' portfolios—integrated within the same wealth management platforms they already use every day. An independent technology firm built from the ground up as an integrated platform, FIDx provide a future-ready solution to bridge advisory firms to insurance carriers so advisors can truly deliver comprehensive advice. To learn more, please visit https://fid-x.com/ and follow FIDx on LinkedIn.

Envestnet, Inc. has a financial interest and occupies board of director positions in Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx).

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered investment advisers ("RIAs"). Envestnet | MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.

More than 103,000 advisors and more than 4,900 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 46 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

Media Contacts

Dana Taormina

JConnelly for FIDx/Envestnet

973.850.7305

envestnetpr@jconnelly.com

Mark Forman

RetireOne

502.882.6011

mark.forman@retireone.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retireone--fiduciary-exchange-fidx-announce-partnership-to-elevate-the-wealth-management-process-by-integrating-insurance-planning--transactions-301059233.html

SOURCE Fiduciary Exchange, LLC (FIDx)