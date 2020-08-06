Envestnet : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Supplemental Presentation 0 08/06/2020 | 04:23pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2Q 2020 Earnings Supplemental Presentation August 6, 2020 Safe Harbor Disclosure This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements about our plans, strategies and prospects. These statements are based on our current expectations and projections about future events. The words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "scheduled," "plan," "seek," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "aim," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of those terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from historical results or those anticipated or predicted by our forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described in our filings with the SEC. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation may not in fact occur. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this presentationas a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. 2 Non-GAAP Disclosure Statement This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted revenue, adjusted net revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share. "Adjusted revenues" excludes the effect of purchase accounting on the fair value of acquired deferred revenue. Under GAAP, we record at fair value the acquired deferred revenue for contracts in effect at the time the entities were acquired. Consequently, revenue related to acquired entities for periods subsequent to the acquisition does not reflect the full amount of revenue that would have been recorded by these entities had they remained stand-alone entities.

stand-alone entities. "Adjusted net revenues" represents adjusted revenues less asset-based cost of revenues. Under GAAP, we are required to recognize as revenue certain fees paid to investment managers and other third parties needed for implementation of investment solutions included in our assets under management. Those fees also are required to be recorded as cost of revenues. This non-GAAP metric presents adjusted revenues without such fees included, as they have no impact on our profitability. Adjusted revenues and Adjusted net revenues have limitations as financial measures, should be considered as supplemental in nature and are not meant as a substitute for revenue prepared in accordance with GAAP. "Adjusted EBITDA" represents net income before deferred revenue fair value adjustment, interest income, interest expense, accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization, non-cash compensation expense, restructuring charges and transaction costs, severance, litigation and regulatory related expenses, foreign currency, non-income tax expense adjustment, non-recurring gain, other items, loss allocation from equity method investment and (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest."

non-cash compensation expense, restructuring charges and transaction costs, severance, litigation and regulatory related expenses, foreign currency, non-income tax expense adjustment, non-recurring gain, other items, loss allocation from equity method investment and (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest." "Adjusted net income" represents net income before deferred revenue fair value adjustment, accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability, non-cash interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, restructuring charges and transaction costs, severance, amortization of acquired intangibles, litigation and regulatory related expenses, foreign currency, non-income tax expense adjustment, non-recurring gain, other items, loss allocation from equity method investment and (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest. Reconciling items are presented gross of tax, and a normalized tax rate is applied to the total of all reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net income. The normalized tax rate is based solely on the estimated blended statutory income tax rates in the jurisdictions in which we operate. We monitor the normalized tax rate based on events or trends that could materially impact the rate, including tax legislation changes and changes in the geographic mix of our operations.

non-cash interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, restructuring charges and transaction costs, severance, amortization of acquired intangibles, litigation and regulatory related expenses, foreign currency, non-income tax expense adjustment, non-recurring gain, other items, loss allocation from equity method investment and (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest. Reconciling items are presented gross of tax, and a normalized tax rate is applied to the total of all reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net income. The normalized tax rate is based solely on the estimated blended statutory income tax rates in the jurisdictions in which we operate. We monitor the normalized tax rate based on events or trends that could materially impact the rate, including tax legislation changes and changes in the geographic mix of our operations. "Adjusted net income per diluted share" represents adjusted net income divided by the diluted number of weighted-average shares outstanding. This information is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be calculated differently than similar non-GAAP information for other companies. Quantitative reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial information to the most directly comparable GAAP information appear in the appendix of this presentation. Reconciliations are not provided for guidance on such measures as the Company is unable to predict the amounts to be adjusted, such as the GAAP tax provision. The Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be viewed as a substitute for revenues, net income or net income per share determined in accordance with GAAP. 3 Key Messages for Today Leveraging technology and data as the conduit to every service and solution we provide Expanding value-added Financial Wellness solutions to large and growing installed base Enabling a new standard of personal financial services and investing to capitalize on substantial opportunity Delivering strong financial results in the context of current environment 4 We Use Technology and Data as a Conduit to Every Service and Solution We Provide Optimization Engine Financial Institutions Exchanges Envestnet INV Connect Fin Techs Envestnet Financial INS Credit Client Portal Credit Data Planning Capability Advisor Portal Fin Apps Ret. Enterprise Portal Analytics Trust Support Payments, HC, Other Other Health Cash Advisor Services APIs/Data Management Account Administration and Service Clearing, Custody, Trust Financial Wellness Scorecard  Data Aggregation  Digital Wealth  Marketplace of Exchanges  Highly Configurable  Performance Reporting  Data Intelligence Experience - Open APIs  Research and Consulting  Integrated Account Opening  Comprehensive View  Security  Digital / Mobile Client Services and Proposal Integrated Across the Full Experience  Portfolio Administration and  Sophisticated Trading and Solution Set  Data Management  Dynamic  Accurate, Reconciled Data Overlay Services Rebalancing Solutions Configurations  Portfolio Management and  Multi-Custody Integration  Customized Reporting  Money Movement  Predictive, Complete Rebalancing  Compliance Oversight for Financial Wellness  Integrated Insurance Network Recommendations Advisor / Sponsor  Financial Planning  Integrated Lending and  Comprehensive and Flexible 5 Financing Solutions Billing Driving Long-Term Growth Through Land and Expand Data and analytics Installed base of Financial Planning advisors and by MoneyGuide accounts Recommendation engine Growing the installed base Leveraging technology "land" and data Investment solutions (managed accounts, overlay, direct indexing) Exchanges (insurance, credit, advisor services) Future offerings Deploying additional solutions "expand"6 Installed Base Adopting Expanded Offerings ENV Insurance Exchange 13 firms 7,000 advisors 8 of the top 12 insurance carriers as partners Credit Exchange 11 firms 8,600 advisors Four lender partners Overlay Solutions advisors usage +16% accounts +19% Impact Portfolios advisor usage 12% accounts +18% Direct Indexing advisor usage +23% accounts +33% Managed Accounts Tamarac users migrating to model traded UMA Increase in advisor usage and accounts represents year-to-date change 7 Envestnet Powering the Future of Advice Themes driving change Implications A new level of trust and relevance are the currency of valued engagement Redefining what it means to be prepared Digital becomes more "human" The fusion of health and wealth Family and communities lead the way forward Creating a new playbook for a sustainable business Links: Advisor Summit On-Demand Transparency, authenticity and logic supported by predictive analytics will be the baseline for how a client values the information and advice provider they engage with Understanding the trade offs and "what-if" scenarios will be the underpinning of advancements and usage of planning Hybrid is the only engagement model and the "fidelity" will need to be the same across every medium Behavioral, holistic wellness across all assets and liabilities will be the mandate, supported by an integrated tech platform The new mutuality, "we're all in this together" drives the connectedness and strength of communities The need for scale (digitizing, analytics, outsourcing, and strategic partnerships) will be the focus over product selection Advisor's Playbook for Leading Clients Forward 8 Strong Second Quarter 2020 Results 2Q20 Outlook 2Q20 Results YoY Change Key Variance Drivers - (in millions except for per share Provided 5/7/20 vs. Midpoint (%) Results vs. Outlook amounts) Adjusted revenues(1) $226.0-$227.5 $235.4 +3% • Favorable asset-based revenues +$8.7 • Subscription and professional services modestly favorable Adjusted net $165.0-167.0 $173.5 +4% • Favorable margin from asset-based revenue outperformance revenues(1) +$7.5 • modestly favorable Subscription and professional services Adjusted EBITDA(1) $47.5-$48.5 $55.8 +29% • $7.5 higher adjusted net revenues +$7.8 • $0.3 lower operating expenses Adjusted net income $0.47 $0.59 +28% • ~$0.10 Adjusted net revenues • ~$0.005 Operating expenses per diluted share(1) +$0.12 • ~$0.01 Share count • ~$0.005 Net cash interest expense (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see appendix for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP information. 9 Improved 2020 Full Year Outlook Key Components Prior FY20 Updated FY20 Updated (in millions except Variance at FY20 Primary Variance Drivers Guidance Guidance adjusted EPS and tax midpoint guidance vs. Prior Guidance (5/7/20) (8/6/20) rate) vs. 2019 Adjusted revenues(1) $940 - $946 $977 - $980 +$35.5 +7-8% • 2Q market impact on asset-based revenues in back half of year • Mix-driven outperformance in 2Q Asset-based cost of $257 - $262 $271.5 - $272.5 +$12.5 +11-12% • 2Q market impact resulting in higher revenues manager fees in back half of year Adjusted net revenues(1) $678 - $689 $704.5 - $708.5 +$23.0 +6-7% • 2Q market impact net of manager fees Adjusted EBITDA(1) $200 - $203 $221 - $223 +$20.5 +14-15% • Improved revenue outlook • Sequential increase in operating expenses between 3Q and 4Q Adjusted net income per $1.92 - $2.02 $2.28 - $2.31 +$0.33 +6-7% • Improved revenue outlook diluted share(1) Normalized effective tax 25.5% 25.5% n/a n/a • Unchanged rate Diluted shares outstanding 55.0 55.0 n/a +4% • Unchanged (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see appendix for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP information. 10 Please review slides 2 and 3 for additional disclosures. Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity Capital Position as of June 30, 2020 Cash and Cash Equivalents $92M Debt Outstanding on Revolving Line of Credit ($500M) $275M Convertible Debt Maturing 2023 $345M Net Leverage Ratio 2.3x Annual cash interest expense ~$16M Revolving Line of Credit LIBOR + spread(1) Convertible Debt 1.75% coupon (1) LIBOR plus 225 basis points, based on current leverage ratio. 11 ENV…Yesterday…Today…Tomorrow 822% 1385% The next 10 years… Establishing the ecosystem that can make financial wellness a reality for everyone

Positively impacting millions of families 435% Platform assets, accounts and advisors, as well as employee count as of June 30 in each respective year. 12 Appendix Illustrative Market Impact Assuming +/-10% market change Asset-based revenues Cost of revenues Adjusted EBITDA(1) unmitigated ~$32M ~$16M ~$16M Management has visibility into expected performance allowing operating decisions that may impact hiring plans, variable compensation and other spending initiatives. (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see appendix for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP information. Amounts represent annualized impact applicable to subsequent quarter following assumed market change. Amounts based on 2Q20 actual revenue. 14 See additional information on slide 15 which provides calculations and other statements. Illustrative Market Impact Calculations Illustrative Market Impact Model Assumptions Total revenue 2Q20 revenue, annualized $986 x % asset-based ~55% of total revenue 55% x % exposure to equities Approximate 60% equity allocation 60% x % market change Assuming 10% equity market decline -10% = revenue impact ($32) 3-4% impact on total revenue - impact on asset-based cost of revenue Currently 51% of asset-based revenue ($16) = impact on adjusted EBITDA(1) Unmitigated impact ($16) 7-8% impact on adjusted EBITDA (in $millions) Given Envestnet's high degree of subscription-based revenue and limited exposure to equity markets, a 10% equity market decline would have a 3-4% impact on our revenue.

subscription-based revenue and limited exposure to equity markets, a 10% equity market decline would have a 3-4% impact on our revenue. Approximately 90% of our asset-based revenue is billed quarterly, in advance. As such, the majority of any market impact would be seen in future quarters. Example: June 30 asset values drive our third quarter asset-based revenue.

asset-based revenue is billed quarterly, in advance. As such, the majority of any market impact would be seen in future quarters. Example: June 30 asset values drive our third quarter asset-based revenue. Approximately half of our asset-based revenue is paid to third party managers and strategists. This naturally reduces the impact on our profit from a market decline. In the above scenario, a 10% equity market decline would have a 7-8% impact on our adjusted EBITDA.

asset-based revenue is paid to third party managers and strategists. This naturally reduces the impact on our profit from a market decline. In the above scenario, a 10% equity market decline would have a 7-8% impact on our adjusted EBITDA. This represents the unmitigated impact. Depending on the severity of the impact, management may choose to offset a portion of this impact through lower variable compensation, and changing its discretionary hiring and spending plans. 15 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see appendix for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP information. Outlook Table The Company provided the following outlook for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020 and full year ending December 31, 2020. This outlook is based on the market value of assets on June 30, 2020. We caution that we cannot predict the market value of our assets on any future date and, in particular, in light of recent market volatility. See slide 2 for more information. (In Millions Except Adjusted EPS) GAAP: Revenues: $ Asset-based Subscription-based $ Total recurring revenues Professional services and other revenues $ Total revenues $ Asset-based cost of revenues Total cost of revenues $ Net income Diluted shares outstanding Net income per diluted share Non-GAAP: Adjusted revenues (1): $ Asset-based Subscription-based $ Total recurring revenues Professional services and other revenues $ Total revenues $ Adjusted net revenues (1) $ Adjusted EBITDA(1) Adjusted net income per diluted share(1) 3Q 2020 134.0 - $ 134.5 104.5 - 105.0 238.5 - $ 239.5 6.0 - 6.5 $ 244.5 - $ 246.0 69.5 - $ 70.0 $ 77.0 - $ 77.5 (a) - (a) (a) 55.0 (a) - 134.0 - $ 134.5 104.5 - 105.0 238.5 - $ 239.5 6.0 - 6.5 $ 244.5 - $ 246.0 174.5 - $ 176.5 $ 56.0 $ - 0.59 $ 57.0 $ $ FY 2020 976.3 - $ 979.3 271.5 - $ 272.5 (a) - (a) (a) 55.0 - (a) 977.0 - $ 980.0 704.5 - $ 708.5 221.0 - $ 223.0 2.28 - $ 2.31 (a) The Company does not forecast net income and net income per diluted share due to the unpredictable nature of various items adjusted for non-GAAP disclosure purposes, including the periodic GAAP income tax provision. 16 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see slide 3. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) $ Total revenues Deferred revenue fair value adjustment Adjusted revenues Asset-based cost of revenues $ Adjusted net revenues Net income (loss) $ Add (deduct): Deferred revenue fair value adjustment Interest income Interest expense Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability Income tax provision (benefit) Depreciation and amortization Non-cash compensation expense Restructuring charges and transaction costs Severance Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability Non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses Foreign currency Non-income tax expense adjustment Non-recurring gain Loss allocation from equity method investments (Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest Adjusted EBITDA $ Three Months Ended 2020 June 30, 2019 $ 235,313 $ 224,445 77 3,414 235,390 227,859 (61,875) (60,293) $ 173,515 $ 167,566 (5,471) $ $ 613 77 3,414 (197) (901) 6,634 8,263 311 502 1,306 (28,382) 28,443 26,915 13,875 14,988 6,648 13,208 1,869 3,280 (1,982) - 3,517 - 463 (154) (642) 908 - - 1,256 347 (299) 210 $ 55,808 $ 43,211 Six Months Ended 2020 June 30, 2019 481,852 $ 424,111 516 3,420 482,368 427,531 (130,467) (114,135) 351,901 $ 313,396 (12,661) $ (17,655) 516 3,420 (588) (2,411) 13,768 15,359 910 742 (658) (24,614) 56,126 46,432 27,345 27,852 9,468 20,574 15,851 5,760 (1,982) - 4,220 - (31) (155) (454) 1,118 (4,230) - 3,286 550 (500) 241 110,386 $ 77,213 17 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except share and per share information) (unaudited) $ Net income (loss) Income tax provision (benefit) Loss before income tax provision (benefit) Add (deduct): Deferred revenue fair value adjustment Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase Liability Non-cash interest expense Non-cash compensation expense Restructuring charges and transaction costs Severance Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability Amortization of acquired intangibles Non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses Foreign currency Non-income tax expense adjustment Non-recurring gain Loss allocation from equity method investments (Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest Adjusted net income before income tax effect Income tax effect $ Adjusted net income Basic number of weighted-average shares outstanding Effect of dilutive shares: Options to purchase common stock Unvested restricted stock units Convertible notes Warrants Diluted number of weighted-average shares outstanding Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 2019 (5,471) $ 613 $ (12,661) $ (17,655) 1,306 (28,382) (658) (24,614) (4,165) (27,769) (13,319) (42,269) 77 3,414 516 3,420 311 502 910 742 2,983 4,646 5,945 9,262 13,875 14,988 27,345 27,852 6,648 13,208 9,468 20,574 1,869 3,280 15,851 5,760 (1,982) - (1,982) - 18,746 19,278 37,504 31,806 3,517 - 4,220 - 463 (154) (31) (155) (642) 908 (454) 1,118 - - (4,230) - 1,256 347 3,286 550 (299) 210 (500) 241 42,657 32,858 84,529 58,901 (10,884) (8,388) (21,554) (15,020) 31,773 $ 24,470 $ 62,975 $ 43,881 53,562,850 50,870,296 53,288,741 49,526,774 374,070 1,164,246 519,886 1,185,480 322,140 662,853 475,990 666,116 - 261,075 11,719 12,532 - 24,218 22,714 - 54,259,060 52,982,688 54,319,050 51,390,902 0.59 $ 0.46 $ 1.16 $ 0.85 18 19 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 2007 2008 2009 2010 Year ended December 31, 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (in millions, except share and per share information) (unaudited) 2011 2012 2013 2014 Net income (loss) 23.94 5.26 (0.87) (0.63) 7.61 0.47 3.66 13.98 4.44 (55.57) (3.28) 4.01 (17.20) Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability - - - - - - - - 0.89 0.15 0.51 0.22 1.77 Bad debt expense - - 0.38 2.67 - - - - - - - - - Contract settlement charges - - - - 1.18 - - - - - - - - Customer inducement costs - - 0.02 3.24 4.57 - - - - - - - - Deferred revenue fair value adjustment - - - - - 1.25 0.16 - 0.32 1.27 0.13 0.12 9.27 Depreciation and amortization 2.92 3.54 4.50 5.70 6.38 12.40 15.33 18.65 27.96 64.00 62.82 77.63 101.27 Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability - - - - - - 0.50 (1.43) (4.15) 1.59 - - (8.13) Foreign currency - - - - - - - - - (0.72) 0.49 (0.59) (0.07) Impairment of customer inducement assets - - - - 0.17 - - - - - - - - Impairment of equity method investment - - - - - - - - - 0.73 - - - Impairment on investments - 0.68 3.60 - - - - - - - - - - Imputed interest expense on contingent consideration - - - - - - 0.79 1.47 - - - - - Income tax provision (benefit) (14.15) 4.61 1.81 1.53 2.98 2.60 2.05 8.53 4.55 15.08 1.59 (13.17) (30.89) Interest expense - - - 0.56 0.79 - - 0.63 10.27 16.60 16.35 25.20 32.52 Interest income (1.15) (0.81) (0.22) (0.15) (0.08) (0.03) (0.02) (0.14) (0.34) (0.04) (0.20) (2.36) (3.35) Litigation related expense - - 0.60 1.93 0.13 0.27 0.01 0.02 0.07 5.59 1.03 - 2.88 Loss allocation from equity method investment - - - - - - - - - 1.42 1.47 1.15 2.36 Loss attributable to non-controlling interest - - - - - - - 1.23 1.64 1.08 0.32 1.79 0.11 Non-cash compensation expense - 0.45 0.78 1.73 3.06 4.04 8.92 11.42 15.16 33.28 31.33 40.25 60.44 Non-income tax expense adjustment - - - - - - - - - 6.23 0.35 (0.59) 0.37 Other - - - - (1.10) - - (1.83) 0.07 (1.38) - - - Re-audit related expenses - - - - - - 3.11 - - - - - - Restructuring charges and transaction costs - - - 0.86 1.05 2.72 3.30 2.67 13.50 5.78 13.67 15.58 26.56 Severance - - - 0.67 0.70 0.28 0.79 0.74 1.70 4.34 2.32 8.32 15.37 Adjusted EBITDA 11.56 13.73 10.60 18.11 27.44 23.99 38.59 55.94 76.07 99.44 128.89 157.55 193.29 Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding. 19 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Envestnet Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 20:23:02 UTC 0 Latest news on ENVESTNET, INC. 04:23p ENVESTNET : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Supplemental Presentation PU 04:10p ENVESTNET, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State.. AQ 04:09p ENVESTNET : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results BU 08/05 ENVESTNET | YODLEE : Delivers Hyper-Personalization to the Financial Services In.. PR 07/28 'POWERED BY ENVESTNET | YODLEE' : Benzinga, Envestnet | Yodlee Spearhead FinTech.. PR 07/28 ENVESTNET | MONEYGUIDE : Launches New Planning Insights Tool via Envestnet Analy.. PR 07/23 ENVESTNET : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 6, 2020 BU 07/22 ENVESTNET : Welcomes WealthTech Veteran Dani Fava as Head of Strategic Developme.. PR 07/21 ENVESTNET : HTK Launches the Envestnet Insurance Exchange PR 07/13 SWAN GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : to Offer Advisors Hedged Equity Strategies Through Env.. BU