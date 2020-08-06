Envestnet : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Supplemental Presentation

Log in
08/06/2020 | 04:23pm EDT

2Q 2020 Earnings

Supplemental Presentation

August 6, 2020

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements about our plans, strategies and prospects. These statements are based on our current expectations and projections about future events. The words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "scheduled," "plan," "seek," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "aim," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of those terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from historical results or those anticipated or predicted by our forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described in our filings with the SEC. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation may not in fact occur.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this presentationas a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

2

Non-GAAP Disclosure Statement

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted revenue, adjusted net revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share.

  • "Adjusted revenues" excludes the effect of purchase accounting on the fair value of acquired deferred revenue. Under GAAP, we record at fair value the acquired deferred revenue for contracts in effect at the time the entities were acquired. Consequently, revenue related to acquired entities for periods subsequent to the acquisition does not reflect the full amount of revenue that would have been recorded by these entities had they remained stand-alone entities.
  • "Adjusted net revenues" represents adjusted revenues less asset-based cost of revenues. Under GAAP, we are required to recognize as revenue certain fees paid to investment managers and other third parties needed for implementation of investment solutions included in our assets under management. Those fees also are required to be recorded as cost of revenues. This non-GAAP metric presents adjusted revenues without such fees included, as they have no impact on our profitability.

Adjusted revenues and Adjusted net revenues have limitations as financial measures, should be considered as supplemental in nature and are not meant as a substitute for revenue prepared in accordance with GAAP.

  • "Adjusted EBITDA" represents net income before deferred revenue fair value adjustment, interest income, interest expense, accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization, non-cash compensation expense, restructuring charges and transaction costs, severance, litigation and regulatory related expenses, foreign currency, non-income tax expense adjustment, non-recurring gain, other items, loss allocation from equity method investment and (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest."
  • "Adjusted net income" represents net income before deferred revenue fair value adjustment, accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability, non-cash interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, restructuring charges and transaction costs, severance, amortization of acquired intangibles, litigation and regulatory related expenses, foreign currency, non-income tax expense adjustment, non-recurring gain, other items, loss allocation from equity method investment and (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest. Reconciling items are presented gross of tax, and a normalized tax rate is applied to the total of all reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net income. The normalized tax rate is based solely on the estimated blended statutory income tax rates in the jurisdictions in which we operate. We monitor the normalized tax rate based on events or trends that could materially impact the rate, including tax legislation changes and changes in the geographic mix of our operations.
  • "Adjusted net income per diluted share" represents adjusted net income divided by the diluted number of weighted-average shares outstanding.

This information is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be calculated differently than similar non-GAAP information for other companies. Quantitative reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial information to the most directly comparable GAAP information appear in the appendix of this presentation. Reconciliations are not provided for guidance on such measures as the Company is unable to predict the amounts to be adjusted, such as the GAAP tax provision. The Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be viewed as a substitute for revenues, net income or net income per share determined in accordance with GAAP.

3

Key Messages for Today

Leveraging technology and data as the conduit to every service and solution we provide

Expanding value-added Financial Wellness solutions to large and growing installed base

Enabling a new standard of personal financial services and investing to capitalize on substantial opportunity

Delivering strong financial results in the context of current environment

4

We Use Technology and Data as a Conduit to Every Service and Solution We Provide

Optimization

Engine

Financial Institutions

Exchanges

Envestnet

INV

Connect

Fin Techs

Envestnet

Financial

INS

Credit

Client Portal

Credit

Data

Planning

Capability

Advisor

Portal

Fin Apps

Ret.

Enterprise

Portal

Analytics

Trust

Support

Payments, HC, Other

Other

Health

Cash

Advisor Services

APIs/Data Management

Account Administration and

Service

Clearing, Custody, Trust

Financial

Wellness

Scorecard

Data Aggregation

Digital Wealth

Marketplace of Exchanges

Highly Configurable

Performance Reporting

Data Intelligence

Experience - Open APIs

Research and Consulting

Integrated Account Opening

Comprehensive View

Security

Digital / Mobile Client

Services

and Proposal

Integrated Across the Full

Experience

Portfolio Administration and

Sophisticated Trading and

Solution Set

Data Management

Dynamic

Accurate, Reconciled Data

Overlay Services

Rebalancing

Solutions

Configurations

Portfolio Management and

Multi-Custody Integration

Customized Reporting

Money Movement

Predictive, Complete

Rebalancing

Compliance Oversight for

Financial Wellness

Integrated Insurance Network

Recommendations

Advisor / Sponsor

Financial Planning

Integrated Lending and

Comprehensive and Flexible

5

Financing Solutions

Billing

Driving Long-Term Growth Through Land and Expand

Data and analytics

Installed base of

Financial Planning

advisors and

by MoneyGuide

accounts

Recommendation

engine

Growing the installed base

Leveraging technology

"land"

and data

Investment solutions

(managed accounts, overlay, direct indexing)

Exchanges

(insurance, credit, advisor services)

Future offerings

Deploying additional solutions

"expand"6

Installed Base Adopting Expanded Offerings

ENV Insurance Exchange

13 firms

7,000 advisors

8 of the top 12 insurance carriers

as partners

Credit Exchange

11 firms

8,600 advisors

Four lender partners

Overlay Solutions

advisors usage +16%

accounts +19%

Impact Portfolios

advisor usage 12%

accounts +18%

Direct Indexing

advisor usage +23%

accounts +33%

Managed Accounts

Tamarac users migrating to

model traded UMA

Increase in advisor usage and accounts represents year-to-date change

7

Envestnet Powering the Future of Advice

Themes driving change

Implications

A new level of trust and relevance are the currency of valued engagement

Redefining what it means to be prepared

Digital becomes more "human"

The fusion of health and wealth

Family and communities lead the way forward

Creating a new playbook for a sustainable business

Links: Advisor Summit On-Demand

Transparency, authenticity and logic supported by predictive analytics will be the baseline for how a client values the information and advice provider they engage with

Understanding the trade offs and "what-if" scenarios will be the underpinning of advancements and usage of planning

Hybrid is the only engagement model and the "fidelity" will need to be the same across every medium

Behavioral, holistic wellness across all assets and liabilities will be the mandate, supported by an integrated tech platform

The new mutuality, "we're all in this together" drives the connectedness and strength of communities

The need for scale (digitizing, analytics, outsourcing, and strategic partnerships) will be the focus over product selection

Advisor's Playbook for Leading Clients Forward

8

Strong Second Quarter 2020 Results

2Q20 Outlook

2Q20 Results

YoY Change

Key Variance Drivers -

(in millions except for per share

Provided 5/7/20

vs. Midpoint

(%)

Results vs. Outlook

amounts)

Adjusted revenues(1)

$226.0-$227.5

$235.4

+3%

Favorable asset-based revenues

+$8.7

Subscription and professional services

modestly favorable

Adjusted net

$165.0-167.0

$173.5

+4%

Favorable margin from asset-based revenue

outperformance

revenues(1)

+$7.5

modestly favorable

Subscription and professional services

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$47.5-$48.5

$55.8

+29%

$7.5 higher adjusted net revenues

+$7.8

$0.3 lower operating expenses

Adjusted net income

$0.47

$0.59

+28%

~$0.10 Adjusted net revenues

~$0.005 Operating expenses

per diluted share(1)

+$0.12

~$0.01 Share count

~$0.005 Net cash interest expense

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see appendix for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP information.

9

Improved 2020 Full Year Outlook

Key Components

Prior FY20

Updated FY20

Updated

(in millions except

Variance at

FY20

Primary Variance Drivers

Guidance

Guidance

adjusted EPS and tax

midpoint

guidance

vs. Prior Guidance

(5/7/20)

(8/6/20)

rate)

vs. 2019

Adjusted revenues(1)

$940

- $946

$977 - $980

+$35.5

+7-8%

2Q market impact on asset-based revenues

in back half of year

Mix-driven outperformance in 2Q

Asset-based cost of

$257

-

$262

$271.5 - $272.5

+$12.5

+11-12%

2Q market impact resulting in higher

revenues

manager fees in back half of year

Adjusted net revenues(1)

$678

-

$689

$704.5 - $708.5

+$23.0

+6-7%

2Q market impact net of manager fees

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$200

-

$203

$221 - $223

+$20.5

+14-15%

Improved revenue outlook

Sequential increase in operating expenses

between 3Q and 4Q

Adjusted net income per

$1.92

- $2.02

$2.28 - $2.31

+$0.33

+6-7%

Improved revenue outlook

diluted share(1)

Normalized effective tax

25.5%

25.5%

n/a

n/a

Unchanged

rate

Diluted shares outstanding

55.0

55.0

n/a

+4%

Unchanged

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see appendix for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP information.

10

Please review slides 2 and 3 for additional disclosures.

Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Capital Position as of June 30, 2020

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$92M

Debt

Outstanding on Revolving Line of Credit ($500M)

$275M

Convertible Debt Maturing 2023

$345M

Net Leverage Ratio

2.3x

Annual cash interest expense

~$16M

Revolving Line of Credit

LIBOR + spread(1)

Convertible Debt

1.75% coupon

(1) LIBOR plus 225 basis points, based on current leverage ratio.

11

ENV…Yesterday…Today…Tomorrow

822%

1385%

The next 10 years…

  • Establishing the ecosystem that can make financial wellness a reality for everyone
  • Positively impacting millions of families

435%

Platform assets, accounts and advisors, as well as employee count as of June 30 in each respective year.

12

Appendix

Illustrative Market Impact

Assuming +/-10% market change

Asset-based revenues

Cost of revenues

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

unmitigated

~$32M

~$16M

~$16M

Management has visibility into expected performance allowing operating decisions that may impact

hiring plans, variable compensation and other spending initiatives.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see appendix for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP information.

Amounts represent annualized impact applicable to subsequent quarter following assumed market change. Amounts based on 2Q20 actual revenue.

14

See additional information on slide 15 which provides calculations and other statements.

Illustrative Market Impact Calculations

Illustrative Market Impact Model

Assumptions

Total revenue

2Q20 revenue, annualized

$986

x % asset-based

~55% of total revenue

55%

x % exposure to equities

Approximate 60% equity allocation

60%

x % market change

Assuming 10% equity market decline

-10%

= revenue impact

($32)

3-4% impact on total revenue

- impact on asset-based cost of revenue

Currently 51% of asset-based revenue

($16)

= impact on adjusted EBITDA(1)

Unmitigated impact

($16)

7-8% impact on adjusted EBITDA

(in $millions)

  • Given Envestnet's high degree of subscription-based revenue and limited exposure to equity markets, a 10% equity market decline would have a 3-4% impact on our revenue.
  • Approximately 90% of our asset-based revenue is billed quarterly, in advance. As such, the majority of any market impact would be seen in future quarters. Example: June 30 asset values drive our third quarter asset-based revenue.
  • Approximately half of our asset-based revenue is paid to third party managers and strategists. This naturally reduces the impact on our profit from a market decline. In the above scenario, a 10% equity market decline would have a 7-8% impact on our adjusted EBITDA.
  • This represents the unmitigated impact. Depending on the severity of the impact, management may choose to offset a portion of this impact through lower variable compensation, and changing its discretionary hiring and spending plans.

15

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see appendix for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP information.

Outlook Table

The Company provided the following outlook for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020 and full year ending December 31, 2020. This outlook is based on the market value of assets on June 30, 2020. We caution that we cannot predict the market value of our assets on any future date and, in particular, in light of recent market volatility. See slide 2 for more information.

(In Millions Except Adjusted EPS)

GAAP:

Revenues:

$

Asset-based

Subscription-based

$

Total recurring revenues

Professional services and other revenues

$

Total revenues

$

Asset-based cost of revenues

Total cost of revenues

$

Net income

Diluted shares outstanding

Net income per diluted share

Non-GAAP:

Adjusted revenues (1):

$

Asset-based

Subscription-based

$

Total recurring revenues

Professional services and other revenues

$

Total revenues

$

Adjusted net revenues (1)

$

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

Adjusted net income per diluted share(1)

3Q 2020

134.0

-

$

134.5

104.5

-

105.0

238.5

-

$

239.5

6.0

-

6.5

$

244.5

-

$

246.0

69.5

-

$

70.0

$

77.0

-

$

77.5

(a)

-

(a)

(a)

55.0

(a)

-

134.0

-

$

134.5

104.5

-

105.0

238.5

-

$

239.5

6.0

-

6.5

$

244.5

-

$

246.0

174.5

-

$

176.5

$

56.0

$

-

0.59

$

57.0

$

$

FY 2020

976.3

-

$

979.3

271.5

-

$

272.5

(a)

-

(a)

(a)

55.0

-

(a)

977.0

-

$

980.0

704.5

-

$

708.5

221.0

-

$

223.0

2.28

-

$

2.31

(a) The Company does not forecast net income and net income per diluted share due to the unpredictable nature of various items adjusted for non-GAAP

disclosure purposes, including the periodic GAAP income tax provision.

16

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see slide 3.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands) (unaudited)

$

Total revenues

Deferred revenue fair value adjustment

Adjusted revenues

Asset-based cost of revenues

$

Adjusted net revenues

Net income (loss)

$

Add (deduct):

Deferred revenue fair value adjustment

Interest income

Interest expense

Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase

liability

Income tax provision (benefit)

Depreciation and amortization

Non-cash compensation expense

Restructuring charges and transaction costs

Severance

Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability

Non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses

Foreign currency

Non-income tax expense adjustment

Non-recurring gain

Loss allocation from equity method investments

(Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest

Adjusted EBITDA

$

Three Months Ended

2020

June 30,

2019

$

235,313

$

224,445

77

3,414

235,390

227,859

(61,875)

(60,293)

$

173,515

$

167,566

(5,471)

$

$

613

77

3,414

(197)

(901)

6,634

8,263

311

502

1,306

(28,382)

28,443

26,915

13,875

14,988

6,648

13,208

1,869

3,280

(1,982)

-

3,517

-

463

(154)

(642)

908

-

-

1,256

347

(299)

210

$

55,808

$

43,211

Six Months Ended

2020

June 30,

2019

481,852

$

424,111

516

3,420

482,368

427,531

(130,467)

(114,135)

351,901

$

313,396

(12,661)

$

(17,655)

516

3,420

(588)

(2,411)

13,768

15,359

910

742

(658)

(24,614)

56,126

46,432

27,345

27,852

9,468

20,574

15,851

5,760

(1,982)

-

4,220

-

(31)

(155)

(454)

1,118

(4,230)

-

3,286

550

(500)

241

110,386

$

77,213

17

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except share and per share information) (unaudited)

$

Net income (loss)

Income tax provision (benefit)

Loss before income tax provision (benefit)

Add (deduct):

Deferred revenue fair value adjustment

Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase

Liability

Non-cash interest expense

Non-cash compensation expense

Restructuring charges and transaction costs

Severance

Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability

Amortization of acquired intangibles

Non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses

Foreign currency

Non-income tax expense adjustment

Non-recurring gain

Loss allocation from equity method investments

(Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest

Adjusted net income before income tax effect

Income tax effect

$

Adjusted net income

Basic number of weighted-average shares outstanding

Effect of dilutive shares:

Options to purchase common stock

Unvested restricted stock units

Convertible notes

Warrants

Diluted number of weighted-average shares outstanding

Adjusted net income per share - diluted

$

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

2019

(5,471)

$

613

$

(12,661)

$

(17,655)

1,306

(28,382)

(658)

(24,614)

(4,165)

(27,769)

(13,319)

(42,269)

77

3,414

516

3,420

311

502

910

742

2,983

4,646

5,945

9,262

13,875

14,988

27,345

27,852

6,648

13,208

9,468

20,574

1,869

3,280

15,851

5,760

(1,982)

-

(1,982)

-

18,746

19,278

37,504

31,806

3,517

-

4,220

-

463

(154)

(31)

(155)

(642)

908

(454)

1,118

-

-

(4,230)

-

1,256

347

3,286

550

(299)

210

(500)

241

42,657

32,858

84,529

58,901

(10,884)

(8,388)

(21,554)

(15,020)

31,773

$

24,470

$

62,975

$

43,881

53,562,850

50,870,296

53,288,741

49,526,774

374,070

1,164,246

519,886

1,185,480

322,140

662,853

475,990

666,116

-

261,075

11,719

12,532

-

24,218

22,714

-

54,259,060

52,982,688

54,319,050

51,390,902

0.59

$

0.46

$

1.16

$

0.85

18

19

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2007

2008

2009

2010

Year ended December 31,

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

(in millions, except share and per share information) (unaudited)

2011

2012

2013

2014

Net income (loss)

23.94

5.26

(0.87)

(0.63)

7.61

0.47

3.66

13.98

4.44

(55.57)

(3.28)

4.01

(17.20)

Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.89

0.15

0.51

0.22

1.77

Bad debt expense

-

-

0.38

2.67

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Contract settlement charges

-

-

-

-

1.18

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Customer inducement costs

-

-

0.02

3.24

4.57

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred revenue fair value adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

1.25

0.16

-

0.32

1.27

0.13

0.12

9.27

Depreciation and amortization

2.92

3.54

4.50

5.70

6.38

12.40

15.33

18.65

27.96

64.00

62.82

77.63

101.27

Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.50

(1.43)

(4.15)

1.59

-

-

(8.13)

Foreign currency

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(0.72)

0.49

(0.59)

(0.07)

Impairment of customer inducement assets

-

-

-

-

0.17

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Impairment of equity method investment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.73

-

-

-

Impairment on investments

-

0.68

3.60

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Imputed interest expense on contingent consideration

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.79

1.47

-

-

-

-

-

Income tax provision (benefit)

(14.15)

4.61

1.81

1.53

2.98

2.60

2.05

8.53

4.55

15.08

1.59

(13.17)

(30.89)

Interest expense

-

-

-

0.56

0.79

-

-

0.63

10.27

16.60

16.35

25.20

32.52

Interest income

(1.15)

(0.81)

(0.22)

(0.15)

(0.08)

(0.03)

(0.02)

(0.14)

(0.34)

(0.04)

(0.20)

(2.36)

(3.35)

Litigation related expense

-

-

0.60

1.93

0.13

0.27

0.01

0.02

0.07

5.59

1.03

-

2.88

Loss allocation from equity method investment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.42

1.47

1.15

2.36

Loss attributable to non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.23

1.64

1.08

0.32

1.79

0.11

Non-cash compensation expense

-

0.45

0.78

1.73

3.06

4.04

8.92

11.42

15.16

33.28

31.33

40.25

60.44

Non-income tax expense adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6.23

0.35

(0.59)

0.37

Other

-

-

-

-

(1.10)

-

-

(1.83)

0.07

(1.38)

-

-

-

Re-audit related expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

3.11

-

-

-

-

-

-

Restructuring charges and transaction costs

-

-

-

0.86

1.05

2.72

3.30

2.67

13.50

5.78

13.67

15.58

26.56

Severance

-

-

-

0.67

0.70

0.28

0.79

0.74

1.70

4.34

2.32

8.32

15.37

Adjusted EBITDA

11.56

13.73

10.60

18.11

27.44

23.99

38.59

55.94

76.07

99.44

128.89

157.55

193.29

Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Envestnet Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 20:23:02 UTC
