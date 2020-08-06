Envestnet : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Supplemental Presentation
08/06/2020 | 04:23pm EDT
2Q 2020 Earnings
Supplemental Presentation
August 6, 2020
Safe Harbor Disclosure
This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements about our plans, strategies and prospects. These statements are based on our current expectations and projections about future events. The words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "scheduled," "plan," "seek," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "aim," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of those terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from historical results or those anticipated or predicted by our forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described in our filings with the SEC. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation may not in fact occur.
We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this presentationas a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
Non-GAAP Disclosure Statement
This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted revenue, adjusted net revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share.
"Adjusted revenues" excludes the effect of purchase accounting on the fair value of acquired deferred revenue. Under GAAP, we record at fair value the acquired deferred revenue for contracts in effect at the time the entities were acquired. Consequently, revenue related to acquired entities for periods subsequent to the acquisition does not reflect the full amount of revenue that would have been recorded by these entities had they remained stand-alone entities.
"Adjusted net revenues" represents adjusted revenues less asset-based cost of revenues. Under GAAP, we are required to recognize as revenue certain fees paid to investment managers and other third parties needed for implementation of investment solutions included in our assets under management. Those fees also are required to be recorded as cost of revenues. This non-GAAP metric presents adjusted revenues without such fees included, as they have no impact on our profitability.
Adjusted revenues and Adjusted net revenues have limitations as financial measures, should be considered as supplemental in nature and are not meant as a substitute for revenue prepared in accordance with GAAP.
"Adjusted EBITDA" represents net income before deferred revenue fair value adjustment, interest income, interest expense, accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization, non-cash compensation expense, restructuring charges and transaction costs, severance, litigation and regulatory related expenses, foreign currency, non-income tax expense adjustment, non-recurring gain, other items, loss allocation from equity method investment and (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest."
"Adjusted net income" represents net income before deferred revenue fair value adjustment, accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability, non-cash interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, restructuring charges and transaction costs, severance, amortization of acquired intangibles, litigation and regulatory related expenses, foreign currency, non-income tax expense adjustment, non-recurring gain, other items, loss allocation from equity method investment and (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest. Reconciling items are presented gross of tax, and a normalized tax rate is applied to the total of all reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net income. The normalized tax rate is based solely on the estimated blended statutory income tax rates in the jurisdictions in which we operate. We monitor the normalized tax rate based on events or trends that could materially impact the rate, including tax legislation changes and changes in the geographic mix of our operations.
"Adjusted net income per diluted share" represents adjusted net income divided by the diluted number of weighted-average shares outstanding.
This information is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be calculated differently than similar non-GAAP information for other companies. Quantitative reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial information to the most directly comparable GAAP information appear in the appendix of this presentation. Reconciliations are not provided for guidance on such measures as the Company is unable to predict the amounts to be adjusted, such as the GAAP tax provision. The Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be viewed as a substitute for revenues, net income or net income per share determined in accordance with GAAP.
Key Messages for Today
Leveraging technology and data as the conduit to every service and solution we provide
Expanding value-added Financial Wellness solutions to large and growing installed base
Enabling a new standard of personal financial services and investing to capitalize on substantial opportunity
Delivering strong financial results in the context of current environment
We Use Technology and Data as a Conduit to Every Service and Solution We Provide
Optimization
Engine
Financial Institutions
Exchanges
Envestnet
INV
Connect
Fin Techs
Envestnet
Financial
INS
Credit
Client Portal
Credit
Data
Planning
Capability
Advisor
Portal
Fin Apps
Ret.
Enterprise
Portal
Analytics
Trust
Support
Payments, HC, Other
Other
Health
Cash
Advisor Services
APIs/Data Management
Account Administration and
Service
Clearing, Custody, Trust
Financial
Wellness
Scorecard
Data Aggregation
Digital Wealth
Marketplace of Exchanges
Highly Configurable
Performance Reporting
Data Intelligence
Experience - Open APIs
Research and Consulting
Integrated Account Opening
Comprehensive View
Security
Digital / Mobile Client
Services
and Proposal
Integrated Across the Full
Experience
Portfolio Administration and
Sophisticated Trading and
Solution Set
Data Management
Dynamic
Accurate, Reconciled Data
Overlay Services
Rebalancing
Solutions
Configurations
Portfolio Management and
Multi-Custody Integration
Customized Reporting
Money Movement
Predictive, Complete
Rebalancing
Compliance Oversight for
Financial Wellness
Integrated Insurance Network
Recommendations
Advisor / Sponsor
Financial Planning
Integrated Lending and
Comprehensive and Flexible
Financing Solutions
Billing
Driving Long-Term Growth Through Land and Expand
Data and analytics
Installed base of
Financial Planning
advisors and
by MoneyGuide
accounts
Recommendation
engine
Growing the installed base
Leveraging technology
"land"
and data
Investment solutions
(managed accounts, overlay, direct indexing)
Exchanges
(insurance, credit, advisor services)
Future offerings
Deploying additional solutions
"expand"6
Installed Base Adopting Expanded Offerings
ENV Insurance Exchange
13 firms
7,000 advisors
8 of the top 12 insurance carriers
as partners
Credit Exchange
11 firms
8,600 advisors
Four lender partners
Overlay Solutions
advisors usage +16%
accounts +19%
Impact Portfolios
advisor usage 12%
accounts +18%
Direct Indexing
advisor usage +23%
accounts +33%
Managed Accounts
Tamarac users migrating to
model traded UMA
Increase in advisor usage and accounts represents year-to-date change
Envestnet Powering the Future of Advice
Themes driving change
Implications
A new level of trust and relevance are the currency of valued engagement
Redefining what it means to be prepared
Digital becomes more "human"
The fusion of health and wealth
Family and communities lead the way forward
Creating a new playbook for a sustainable business
Transparency, authenticity and logic supported by predictive analytics will be the baseline for how a client values the information and advice provider they engage with
Understanding the trade offs and "what-if" scenarios will be the underpinning of advancements and usage of planning
Hybrid is the only engagement model and the "fidelity" will need to be the same across every medium
Behavioral, holistic wellness across all assets and liabilities will be the mandate, supported by an integrated tech platform
The new mutuality, "we're all in this together" drives the connectedness and strength of communities
The need for scale (digitizing, analytics, outsourcing, and strategic partnerships) will be the focus over product selection
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see appendix for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP information.
Improved 2020 Full Year Outlook
Key Components
Prior FY20
Updated FY20
Updated
(in millions except
Variance at
FY20
Primary Variance Drivers
Guidance
Guidance
adjusted EPS and tax
midpoint
guidance
vs. Prior Guidance
(5/7/20)
(8/6/20)
rate)
vs. 2019
Adjusted revenues(1)
$940
- $946
$977 - $980
+$35.5
+7-8%
• 2Q market impact on asset-based revenues
in back half of year
•
Mix-driven outperformance in 2Q
Asset-based cost of
$257
-
$262
$271.5 - $272.5
+$12.5
+11-12%
•
2Q market impact resulting in higher
revenues
manager fees in back half of year
Adjusted net revenues(1)
$678
-
$689
$704.5 - $708.5
+$23.0
+6-7%
•
2Q market impact net of manager fees
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$200
-
$203
$221 - $223
+$20.5
+14-15%
•
Improved revenue outlook
•
Sequential increase in operating expenses
between 3Q and 4Q
Adjusted net income per
$1.92
- $2.02
$2.28 - $2.31
+$0.33
+6-7%
•
Improved revenue outlook
diluted share(1)
Normalized effective tax
25.5%
25.5%
n/a
n/a
•
Unchanged
rate
Diluted shares outstanding
55.0
55.0
n/a
+4%
•
Unchanged
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see appendix for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP information.
Please review slides 2 and 3 for additional disclosures.
Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity
Capital Position as of June 30, 2020
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$92M
Debt
Outstanding on Revolving Line of Credit ($500M)
$275M
Convertible Debt Maturing 2023
$345M
Net Leverage Ratio
2.3x
Annual cash interest expense
~$16M
Revolving Line of Credit
LIBOR + spread(1)
Convertible Debt
1.75% coupon
(1) LIBOR plus 225 basis points, based on current leverage ratio.
ENV…Yesterday…Today…Tomorrow
822%
1385%
The next 10 years…
Establishing the ecosystem that can make financial wellness a reality for everyone
Positively impacting millions of families
435%
Platform assets, accounts and advisors, as well as employee count as of June 30 in each respective year.
Appendix
Illustrative Market Impact
Assuming +/-10% market change
Asset-based revenues
Cost of revenues
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
unmitigated
~$32M
~$16M
~$16M
Management has visibility into expected performance allowing operating decisions that may impact
hiring plans, variable compensation and other spending initiatives.
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see appendix for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP information.
Amounts represent annualized impact applicable to subsequent quarter following assumed market change. Amounts based on 2Q20 actual revenue.
See additional information on slide 15 which provides calculations and other statements.
Illustrative Market Impact Calculations
Illustrative Market Impact Model
Assumptions
Total revenue
2Q20 revenue, annualized
$986
x % asset-based
~55% of total revenue
55%
x % exposure to equities
Approximate 60% equity allocation
60%
x % market change
Assuming 10% equity market decline
-10%
= revenue impact
($32)
3-4% impact on total revenue
- impact on asset-based cost of revenue
Currently 51% of asset-based revenue
($16)
= impact on adjusted EBITDA(1)
Unmitigated impact
($16)
7-8% impact on adjusted EBITDA
(in $millions)
Given Envestnet's high degree of subscription-based revenue and limited exposure to equity markets, a 10% equity market decline would have a 3-4% impact on our revenue.
Approximately 90% of our asset-based revenue is billed quarterly, in advance. As such, the majority of any market impact would be seen in future quarters. Example: June 30 asset values drive our third quarter asset-based revenue.
Approximately half of our asset-based revenue is paid to third party managers and strategists. This naturally reduces the impact on our profit from a market decline. In the above scenario, a 10% equity market decline would have a 7-8% impact on our adjusted EBITDA.
This represents the unmitigated impact. Depending on the severity of the impact, management may choose to offset a portion of this impact through lower variable compensation, and changing its discretionary hiring and spending plans.
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see appendix for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP information.
Outlook Table
The Company provided the following outlook for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020 and full year ending December 31, 2020. This outlook is based on the market value of assets on June 30, 2020. We caution that we cannot predict the market value of our assets on any future date and, in particular, in light of recent market volatility. See slide 2 for more information.
(In Millions Except Adjusted EPS)
GAAP:
Revenues:
$
Asset-based
Subscription-based
$
Total recurring revenues
Professional services and other revenues
$
Total revenues
$
Asset-based cost of revenues
Total cost of revenues
$
Net income
Diluted shares outstanding
Net income per diluted share
Non-GAAP:
Adjusted revenues (1):
$
Asset-based
Subscription-based
$
Total recurring revenues
Professional services and other revenues
$
Total revenues
$
Adjusted net revenues (1)
$
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
Adjusted net income per diluted share(1)
3Q 2020
134.0
-
$
134.5
104.5
-
105.0
238.5
-
$
239.5
6.0
-
6.5
$
244.5
-
$
246.0
69.5
-
$
70.0
$
77.0
-
$
77.5
(a)
-
(a)
(a)
55.0
(a)
-
134.0
-
$
134.5
104.5
-
105.0
238.5
-
$
239.5
6.0
-
6.5
$
244.5
-
$
246.0
174.5
-
$
176.5
$
56.0
$
-
0.59
$
57.0
$
$
FY 2020
976.3
-
$
979.3
271.5
-
$
272.5
(a)
-
(a)
(a)
55.0
-
(a)
977.0
-
$
980.0
704.5
-
$
708.5
221.0
-
$
223.0
2.28
-
$
2.31
(a) The Company does not forecast net income and net income per diluted share due to the unpredictable nature of various items adjusted for non-GAAP
disclosure purposes, including the periodic GAAP income tax provision.
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see slide 3.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands) (unaudited)
$
Total revenues
Deferred revenue fair value adjustment
Adjusted revenues
Asset-based cost of revenues
$
Adjusted net revenues
Net income (loss)
$
Add (deduct):
Deferred revenue fair value adjustment
Interest income
Interest expense
Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase
liability
Income tax provision (benefit)
Depreciation and amortization
Non-cash compensation expense
Restructuring charges and transaction costs
Severance
Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability
Non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses
Foreign currency
Non-income tax expense adjustment
Non-recurring gain
Loss allocation from equity method investments
(Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest
Adjusted EBITDA
$
Three Months Ended
2020
June 30,
2019
$
235,313
$
224,445
77
3,414
235,390
227,859
(61,875)
(60,293)
$
173,515
$
167,566
(5,471)
$
$
613
77
3,414
(197)
(901)
6,634
8,263
311
502
1,306
(28,382)
28,443
26,915
13,875
14,988
6,648
13,208
1,869
3,280
(1,982)
-
3,517
-
463
(154)
(642)
908
-
-
1,256
347
(299)
210
$
55,808
$
43,211
Six Months Ended
2020
June 30,
2019
481,852
$
424,111
516
3,420
482,368
427,531
(130,467)
(114,135)
351,901
$
313,396
(12,661)
$
(17,655)
516
3,420
(588)
(2,411)
13,768
15,359
910
742
(658)
(24,614)
56,126
46,432
27,345
27,852
9,468
20,574
15,851
5,760
(1,982)
-
4,220
-
(31)
(155)
(454)
1,118
(4,230)
-
3,286
550
(500)
241
110,386
$
77,213
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except share and per share information) (unaudited)
$
Net income (loss)
Income tax provision (benefit)
Loss before income tax provision (benefit)
Add (deduct):
Deferred revenue fair value adjustment
Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase
Liability
Non-cash interest expense
Non-cash compensation expense
Restructuring charges and transaction costs
Severance
Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability
Amortization of acquired intangibles
Non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses
Foreign currency
Non-income tax expense adjustment
Non-recurring gain
Loss allocation from equity method investments
(Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest
Adjusted net income before income tax effect
Income tax effect
$
Adjusted net income
Basic number of weighted-average shares outstanding
Effect of dilutive shares:
Options to purchase common stock
Unvested restricted stock units
Convertible notes
Warrants
Diluted number of weighted-average shares outstanding
Adjusted net income per share - diluted
$
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2020
2019
(5,471)
$
613
$
(12,661)
$
(17,655)
1,306
(28,382)
(658)
(24,614)
(4,165)
(27,769)
(13,319)
(42,269)
77
3,414
516
3,420
311
502
910
742
2,983
4,646
5,945
9,262
13,875
14,988
27,345
27,852
6,648
13,208
9,468
20,574
1,869
3,280
15,851
5,760
(1,982)
-
(1,982)
-
18,746
19,278
37,504
31,806
3,517
-
4,220
-
463
(154)
(31)
(155)
(642)
908
(454)
1,118
-
-
(4,230)
-
1,256
347
3,286
550
(299)
210
(500)
241
42,657
32,858
84,529
58,901
(10,884)
(8,388)
(21,554)
(15,020)
31,773
$
24,470
$
62,975
$
43,881
53,562,850
50,870,296
53,288,741
49,526,774
374,070
1,164,246
519,886
1,185,480
322,140
662,853
475,990
666,116
-
261,075
11,719
12,532
-
24,218
22,714
-
54,259,060
52,982,688
54,319,050
51,390,902
0.59
$
0.46
$
1.16
$
0.85
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2007
2008
2009
2010
Year ended December 31,
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
(in millions, except share and per share information) (unaudited)
2011
2012
2013
2014
Net income (loss)
23.94
5.26
(0.87)
(0.63)
7.61
0.47
3.66
13.98
4.44
(55.57)
(3.28)
4.01
(17.20)
Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.89
0.15
0.51
0.22
1.77
Bad debt expense
-
-
0.38
2.67
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Contract settlement charges
-
-
-
-
1.18
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Customer inducement costs
-
-
0.02
3.24
4.57
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred revenue fair value adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
1.25
0.16
-
0.32
1.27
0.13
0.12
9.27
Depreciation and amortization
2.92
3.54
4.50
5.70
6.38
12.40
15.33
18.65
27.96
64.00
62.82
77.63
101.27
Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.50
(1.43)
(4.15)
1.59
-
-
(8.13)
Foreign currency
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(0.72)
0.49
(0.59)
(0.07)
Impairment of customer inducement assets
-
-
-
-
0.17
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impairment of equity method investment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.73
-
-
-
Impairment on investments
-
0.68
3.60
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Imputed interest expense on contingent consideration