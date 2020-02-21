Envestnet : to Attend Upcoming Conferences

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV), today announced that the Company will be attending the following investor conferences:

On Monday, February 24, 2020, the Company will be presenting at the JMP Securities Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA. The presentation will begin at 3:00PM PT.

On Monday, March 2, 2020, the Company will be presenting at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL. The presentation will begin at 2:50PM ET.

Investors and interested parties can access these presentations by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.envestnet.com/. At each conference mentioned above the Company will be hosting one-on-one and group meetings throughout the day. Analysts and portfolio managers that wish to attend the conference or would like to request a meeting should contact JMP Securities or Raymond James.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients, and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | PMC provides the experience and solutions — from comprehensive manager research to portfolio consulting and portfolio management — to help improve client outcomes. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered independent advisors (RIAs). Envestnet | MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.

More than 100,000 advisors and more than 4,700 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences, and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow us on twitter @ENVintel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200221005425/en/