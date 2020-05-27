Log in
ENVESTNET, INC.

ENVESTNET, INC.

(ENV)
Envestnet : to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

05/27/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV), today announced that the Company will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, the Company will be presenting at Baird's 2020 Virtual Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. The presentation will begin at 1:25PM ET.
  • On Thursday, June 4, 2020, the Company will be presenting at the Piper Sandler Exchanges & FinTech Conference. The presentation will begin at 1:30PM ET.
  • On Monday, June 8, 2020, the Company will be presenting at the Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference. The presentation will begin at 4:00PM ET.
  • On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, the Company will be presenting at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference. The presentation will begin at 4:00PM CT.

Investors and interested parties can access these presentations by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.envestnet.com/.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered investment advisors (“RIAs”). Envestnet | MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.

More than 100,000 advisors and more than 4,700 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of internet services companies leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow us on Twitter @ENVintel.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 952 M
EBIT 2020 -2,68 M
Net income 2020 -20,7 M
Debt 2020 455 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -214x
P/E ratio 2021 417x
EV / Sales2020 4,47x
EV / Sales2021 3,87x
Capitalization 3 798 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 71,50 $
Last Close Price 70,97 $
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William C. Crager Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart W. DePina President
James Lawrence Fox Chairman
Joshua David Mayer Chief Operating Officer
Peter H. D'Arrigo Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENVESTNET, INC.1.92%3 798
ORACLE CORPORATION-0.68%166 446
SAP SE-7.76%145 180
INTUIT INC.7.74%73 560
SERVICENOW INC.34.84%72 595
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.26.94%24 441
