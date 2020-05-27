Envestnet : to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV), today announced that the Company will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences:

On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, the Company will be presenting at Baird's 2020 Virtual Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. The presentation will begin at 1:25PM ET.

On Thursday, June 4, 2020, the Company will be presenting at the Piper Sandler Exchanges & FinTech Conference. The presentation will begin at 1:30PM ET.

On Monday, June 8, 2020, the Company will be presenting at the Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference. The presentation will begin at 4:00PM ET.

On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, the Company will be presenting at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference. The presentation will begin at 4:00PM CT.

Investors and interested parties can access these presentations by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.envestnet.com/.

