Envipco : 2018-08-27 - Envipco First Half – Year 2018 Results

First Half Year 2018 Announcement

Regulated Information

Highlights

(in euro millions)

1st Half 2018

1st Half 2017

% ChangeFull Year to 31/12/2017

Revenues Gross profit Gross profit %

15.43

5.89

38.2%

16.815.9035.1%

-8.234.05

-0.212.12

+8.835.6%

Operating profit/(loss) before one-time gain Operating profit/(loss)*

0.16

(0.30)0.83

0.78

(0.30)0.83

Net profit / (loss) after taxes after minority **EBITDA

0.58

(0.40)(2.54)

2.24

1.57

+42.74.25

Earnings/(loss) per share (in euro) Cash and cash equivalents Shareholders' equity

0.15

(0.11)(0.69)

2.35

0.23+1,021.71.79

21.61

21.54+0.3220.60

*Operating profit includes a one-time gain of €0.62m.

**EBITDA - Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation.

First Half 2018 Highlights - Consolidated Results

- Revenues for the first six months of 2018 decreased 8.2% to €15.43m from €16.81m in 2017. On a constant currency basis, revenues increased by 1.6% for the first six months of 2018 compared to 2017.

- Gross profit for the first six months of 2018 decreased 0.2% to €5.89m from €5.90m in 2017. On a constant currency basis, gross profit increased 10.2% for the first six months of 2018 compared to 2017 as a result of the improved performance of the North America business.

- Gross profit margin improved to 38.2% for first half of 2018 compared to 35.1% in the first half of 2017.

- Operating profit/(loss) for the first half of 2018 improved to €0.78m from a loss of (€0.30m) in the first half of 2017. Operating profit/(loss) for the first half of 2018 was favorably impacted by a one-time payment of €0.62m to settle a dispute that arose from an earlier 2011 Settlement Agreement.

- EBITDA for the first six months of 2018 improved to €2.24m compared to €1.57m in 2017. On a constant currency basis and excluding the impact of the one-time gain, EBITDA improved by 20.5% for the first half of 2018 compared to the first half of 2017

- Earnings per share increased to a profit per share of €0.15 for the first six months of 2018 compared to a loss per share of (€0.11) in 2017.

- Shareholders' equity increased to €21.61m at 30/6/2018 compared to €20.60m at 31/12/2017 as a result of first half 2018 earnings and a positive translation reserve of €0.43m for the first half of 2018.

- In comparing the balance sheet at 30/6/2018 to 31/12/2017, the most notable change relates to the overall increases in current assets over current liabilities tied to higher container throughput volumes and some timing on retailer payments.

- The company has adequate working capital at 30/6/2018 with borrowing availability of approximately €2.22m under its' financing arrangements.

- On 27th June 2018, Envipco obtained an additional listing on Euronext Amsterdam.

- The Company is continuing IP enforcement activities related to a patent granted by the German Patent office that covers a method for how container security labels are created and interpreted. Legal costs incurred in the first half of 2018 were €0.30m compared with €0.29m in first half of 2017. It is expected that cost at this level will continue for the remainder of 2018.

Gool Santchurn, the CEO of Envipco comments: "In the past months we have been successful in developing commercial opportunities, as demonstrated by contracts recently won in Greece and Australia.

The company has initiated market development activities in new European markets as the prospects for new container deposit systems (CDS) have been steadily gaining momentum, [including in the UK (England, Scotland and Wales)]. We expect to significantly increase European investments and market development activities over the next two years to ensure our participation in these new market opportunities.

A resolution authorizing issuance of up to 20% of the outstanding shares was approved at the Shareholders General Meeting on 26 June 2018 to finance European expansion. We believe that our recent additional listing on Euronext Amsterdam will be instrumental in further enhancing Envipco's visibility and accessibility among the investment community."

Please refer to our websitewww.envipco.comto download a full pdf version of our 2018 Half Year Report to be read in conjunction with our 2017 Annual Report inclusive of our Board of Directors Report on the 2017 results and the future outlook.

For further information please contact:

ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V. Amersfoort, 27 August 2018 Board of Directors

Envipco Holding N.V. (Envipco), www.envipco.com,is a Netherlands-based holding company listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels (Symbol: ENVI). Envipco, with operations in several countries around the globe, is a recognized leader in the development and operation of reverse vending machines (RVMs), automated technological systems for the recovery of used beverage containers. Known for its innovative technology and market leadership, Envipco holds several intellectual property rights for RVM systems, including but not limited to beverage refund deposit markings, material type identification, compaction and accounting.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning the condition and business of Envipco. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. All forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.