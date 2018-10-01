Envipco : 2018-10-01 - Envipco announces Change of Central Securities Depository

Press Release

Envipco announces Change of Central Securities Depository from

Euroclear Belgium to Euroclear Netherlands

Amersfoort, 1st of October 2018 (ENVI)- In relation to the recent listing of its shares on Euronext Amsterdam, Envipco Holding N.V. ("Envipco", or the "Company") has initiated the process of changing its Central Securities Depository (or "CSD") from Euroclear Belgium to Euroclear Netherlands. The change implies that the deposited share capital will be transferred from the book-entry system operated by Euroclear Belgium to the book-entry system operated by Euroclear Netherlands. Note that this transfer will not impact the ISIN code of the shares, which will remain as ISIN NL0009901610. Moreover, the change does not require any action from shareholders nor have an impact on their shareholding. Furthermore, the change will not impact the listing of the shares, which will remain on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam.

The date on which the transfer is expected to be completed and the consequential change of CSD effected is envisaged for 11th October 2018. Further information is available in the Technical Information Memorandum which is available on our corporate website (www.envipco.com) and will be distributed to the admitted institutions of Euroclear Belgium and Euroclear Netherlands.

Contact details

 Envipco Holding N.V. Eva Lindner / Floor van Maaren, e-mail:info@lindnervanmaaren.com

 Euroclear Belgium agent ING Belgium, e-mail:marc.sanders@ing.com

 Euroclear Netherlands agent NIBC Bank N.V. Equity Agency Services, e-mail:eas@nibc.com

About Envipco Holding N.V.

