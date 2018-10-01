Log in
Envipco : 2018-10-01 - Envipco announces Change of Central Securities Depository

10/01/2018 | 07:07am CEST

Press Release

Envipco announces Change of Central Securities Depository from

Euroclear Belgium to Euroclear Netherlands

Amersfoort, 1st of October 2018 (ENVI)- In relation to the recent listing of its shares on Euronext Amsterdam, Envipco Holding N.V. ("Envipco", or the "Company") has initiated the process of changing its Central Securities Depository (or "CSD") from Euroclear Belgium to Euroclear Netherlands. The change implies that the deposited share capital will be transferred from the book-entry system operated by Euroclear Belgium to the book-entry system operated by Euroclear Netherlands. Note that this transfer will not impact the ISIN code of the shares, which will remain as ISIN NL0009901610. Moreover, the change does not require any action from shareholders nor have an impact on their shareholding. Furthermore, the change will not impact the listing of the shares, which will remain on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam.

The date on which the transfer is expected to be completed and the consequential change of CSD effected is envisaged for 11th October 2018. Further information is available in the Technical Information Memorandum which is available on our corporate website (www.envipco.com) and will be distributed to the admitted institutions of Euroclear Belgium and Euroclear Netherlands.

Contact details

  • Envipco Holding N.V.

    Eva Lindner / Floor van Maaren, e-mail:info@lindnervanmaaren.com

  • Euroclear Belgium agent

    ING Belgium, e-mail:marc.sanders@ing.com

  • Euroclear Netherlands agent

    NIBC Bank N.V. Equity Agency Services, e-mail:eas@nibc.com

About Envipco Holding N.V.

Envipco Holding N.V. (Envipco),www.envipco.com, is a Netherlands based holding company listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam (Symbol ENVI). Envipco, with operations in several countries around the globe, is a recognised leader in the development and operation of reverse vending machines (RVMs), automated technological systems for the recovery of used beverage containers. Envipco's turnkey solutions cover all aspects of beverage container recycling - from recovery, validation, compaction, sorting, transportation and logistics, to accounting for every container, to recycling and processing used beverage containers to prepare for conversion into new containers and consumer products. Known for its innovative technology and market leadership, Envipco holds several intellectual property rights for RVM systems, including but not limited to beverage refund deposit markings, material type identification, compaction and accounting.

Disclaimer

Envipco Holding NV published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 05:06:06 UTC
