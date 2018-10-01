Envipco : 2018-10-01 - Technical Information Memorandum

October 1st 2018

Technical Information Memorandum to members of Euronext and admitted institutions of Euroclear Netherlands and Euroclear Belgium

Change of CSD

Change of CSD of Envipco Holding N.V. with ISIN: NL0009901610 from Euroclear Belgium to Euroclear Netherlands

IMPORTANT INFORMATION - READ CAREFULLY

This Technical Information Memorandum (the "Technical Information Memorandum" or "TIM") is being provided to members admitted to Euronext and admitted institutions of Euroclear Netherlands and Euroclear Belgium (the "Members") in order to inform them about certain administrative and technical guidelines in relation to the transfer of shares of Envipco Holding N.V. ("Envipco") with ISIN: NL0009901610 from the book-entry system operated by Euroclear Belgium to the book-entry system operated by Euroclear Netherlands.

The distribution of this TIM may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession the TIM comes are required to familiarize themselves with and to observe any such restrictions. Failure to comply with any such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws or regulations of any such jurisdiction.

This Technical Information Memorandum does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale, purchase, exchange or transfer of any securities or any recommendation in relation to Transaction, and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision regarding Envipco.

By distributing this Technical Information Memorandum, ING Belgium and NIBC Bank N.V. do not accept any responsibility or liability for (and no representation, warranty or assurance of any kind, express or implied, is or will be made as to or in relation to) the accuracy or completeness of this Technical Information Memorandum.

October 1st 2018

Introduction

Envipco is a Dutch holding company with operations in several countries around the globe. Envipco' ordinary shares with ISIN NL0009901610 have been deposited in the book-entry system operated by Euroclear Belgium as Central Securities Depository ("CSD") and have been admitted to trading on Euronext Brussels since 2011 (the "Shares").

In a press release dated 22 June 2018, Envipco announced it had applied for a listing of the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam which materialized on June 27th 2018. To align its Central Securities Depository with the envisaged primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam, Envipco has announced today that it aims to changes its CSD from Euroclear Belgium to Euroclear Netherlands.

Technical Information regarding the change of CSD

This technical information memorandum serves the purpose of informing about certain administrative and technical guidelines in relation to the transfer of shares of Envipco Holding N.V. with ISIN NL0009901610 from the book-entry system operated by Euroclear Belgium to the book-entry system operated by Euroclear Netherlands.

The Shares will be transferred from the book-entry system operated by Euroclear Belgium to the book-entry system operated by Euroclear Netherlands. The record date for the transfer and consequential change of CSD is expected to be October 10th 2018 after close of trading on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels (the "Record Date"). The date on which the transfer is expected to be completed and the consequential change of CSD effected (the "Change Date") is October 11th 2018. As of the Change Date, the CSD for the Shares will be Euroclear Netherlands.

The change of CSD will not impact the ISIN Code of the Shares - which before and after the change of CSD is and will be ISIN NL0009901610 - nor the listing of the Shares on Euronext Brussels. The Shares will remain listed on Euronext Brussels.

In relation to the change of CSD, ING Belgium acts as Euroclear Belgium Agent, and NIBC Bank N.V. acts as Euroclear Netherlands agent.

October 1st 2018

Transfer details for impacted securities

Date Movement Transaction type October 10th 2018 (Record Date) Accounts in Euroclear Belgium will be debited TURN (Euroclear entries) October 11th 2018 (Change Date) Accounts in Euroclear Nederland will be credited

Important: as the accounts will be debited in Euroclear Belgium at the end of the accounting day, settlement in these securities is not possible between 17.30 and 18.00 CET on October 10th 2018 (Record Date).

Actions to take for Euroclear Belgium clients if you are not a Euroclear Nederland client

As a Euroclear Belgium client, you need to have a contractual relationship with Euroclear Nederland, the CSD in which securities will be deposited as of October 11th 2018 (Change Date). Alternatively you can transfer the shares to a custodian which has access to securities deposited with Euroclear Nederland.

Deadline Action to take Before the 17:30 on October 10th 2018 (Record date) You will need to transfer your securities to a custodian that is a client of Euroclear Belgium and Euroclear Nederland

If the Euroclear Belgium client is unable to meet this deadline, the securities will be transferred to a limited-service Euroclear Nederland account (blocked account nature).

How to unblock your positions

To unblock the positions, you will need to send a signed and dated request to ENL.AssetServicing@euroclear.com.

In your request, you need to:

 instruct Euroclear to transfer the position under account nature 086, to the designated custodian account nature 000

 specify the ISIN, the party code to be credited, the account nature and the quantity of securities to be transferred

Note: please notify your designated custodian of this activity, before sending Euroclear your request.

October 1st 2018

Pending transactions

It's highly recommend that you monitor the instructions that you will input just before the CSD Change Date. All T2S instructions that are not settled on the transfer date will be automatically rejected by T2S and will have to be re-instructed.

Expected timetable (subject to change)

Date Event October 1st 2018 (Date of TIM) Announcement of "Change of CSD" Corporate Action October 10th 2018 (Record date) Record Date for change of CSD October 11th 2018 (Change date) Change Date for the shares to be transferred from Euroclear Belgium to Euroclear Netherlands and the change of CSD to be effected

About Envipco Holding N.V.

Envipco Holding N.V. (Envipco),www.envipco.com, is a Netherlands-based holding company listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels. Envipco, with operations in several countries around the globe, is a recognized leader in the development and operation of reverse vending machines (RVMs), automated technological systems for the recovery of used beverage containers. Envipco's turnkey solutions cover all aspects of beverage container recycling - from recovery, validation, compaction, sorting, transportation and logistics, to accounting for every container, to recycling and processing used beverage containers to prepare for conversion into new containers and consumer products. Known for its innovative technology and market leadership, Envipco holds several intellectual property rights for RVM systems, including but not limited to beverage refund deposit markings, material type identification, compaction and accounting. It also owns and operates the largest independent bottle to bottle PET recycling plant in Europe.

October 1st 2018

Contact details Envipco Holding

Name: • MaarenEva Lindner, Floor van

Contact details ING Belgium

Name: Marc Sanders

Contact details NIBC Bank

Name: Equity Agency Services

Email:info@lindnervanmaaren.comTel: +32 2 547 31 40

Email:marc.sanders@ing.comTel: +31 20 550 8415 Email:eas@nibc.com

ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V. | ISIN: NL0009901610 | TRADING SYMBOL: ENVI

