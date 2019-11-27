Log in
ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.    ENVI   NL0009901610

ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.

(ENVI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Amsterdam - 11/27 03:00:26 am
10.4 EUR   --.--%
12:48pENVIPCO N : 2019-11-27 - Envipco 3rd Quarter Results
12:33pENVIPCO N : 3rd Quarter Results
11/07ENVIPCO N : 2019-11-07 - Notice of Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders
Envipco N : 2019-11-27 - Envipco 3rd Quarter Results

11/27/2019 | 12:48pm EST

Envipco Announces 2019 Nine Months Unaudited Results

Regulated Information

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Unaudited

Unaudited

in EUR thousands

9M 2019

9M 2018

Operating revenues

27,558

27,015

Cost of revenue

(15,360)

(14,951)

Leasing depreciation

(1,631)

(1,500)

Gross profit

10,567

10,564

Operating expenses

(10,725)

(8,870)

Other income/(expenses)

- Miscellaneous income/(expenses)

20

639

Operating Results

(138)

2,333

Net financial items

(198)

(249)

Results before tax

(336)

2,084

Income taxes

(357)

(45)

Net Results

(693)

2,039

Other comprehensive income

Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

1,077

614

Other movements/minority

(1)

(1)

Total other comprehensive income

1,076

613

Total comprehensive income

383

2,652

Profit/(loss) attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(696)

2,034

Non-controlling interests

3

5

Total profit/(loss) for the period

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation)

Earnings/(loss) per share (EPS)

Number of weighted average shares used in calculation of EPS (in thousands)

(693)2,039

2,5154,527

(0.17)0.53

(excluding treasury shares)

4,098

3,838

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Unaudited

Unaudited

As of 30/9/19

As of 30/9/18

in EUR thousands

Assets

Fixed assets and investments

18,129

17,627

Cash and cash equivalents

1,481

1,442

Other current assets

24,586

19,977

Total assets

44,196

39,046

Equity & Liabilities

Shareholders' equity

26,353

23,251

Non-controlling interests

29

26

Long term liabilities

3,432

3,461

Current liabilities

14,382

12,308

Total Equity & Liabilities

44,196

39,046

2019 Nine Months Highlights - Consolidated Results:

  • Revenues for the first nine months of 2019 increased 2.0% to €27.56m from €27.02m in 2018. The North
    American business growth was 1.8% for the nine months period. On a constant currency basis, the North American business revenue was down 4.2% for the nine months period ended 30/9/2019 compared to 2018. The lower North American business revenue is attributable to lower commodity prices on our container throughput business and lower RVM machine sales. The European revenue growth was 4.0% for the nine months ended 30/9/2019 compared to the same period for 2018.
  • Gross profit for the first nine months of 2019 increased to €10.57m from €10.56m for the first nine months of 2018. After adjustment for the favourable USD to EUR currency rate; the gross profit declined €0.59m or 5.3% for the nine months ended 30/9/2019 compared to 2018.
  • Gross profit margin was 38.3% for the first nine months of 2019 compared to 39.1% for the first nine months of 2018. The gross margin was negatively impacted by the mix of RVM machine sales and lower manufacturing overhead cost absorption.
  • The operating result for the first nine months of 2019 was a loss of (€0.14m) compared to a profit of €2.33m for the first nine months of 2018. The North American operating profit at €3.46m for the nine-month period ended 30/9/2019 was flat with the same period ended 30/9/2018 after adjusting for the favourable one-time legal settlement of €0.62m realised in 2018. The European business operating profit/(loss) was a loss of
    (€1.63m) for the period ended 30/9/2019 compared to a loss of (€0.55m) for the period ended 30/9/2018. The European new market development expenses increased by €0.68m for the nine months 2019 compared to 2018. The European business was also negatively impacted for the nine-month period ended 30/9/2019 by start-up of our Romanian subassembly manufacturing operation, increased R&D expense and some reduction in gross margin due to the mix of RVM machine sales. The Holding company expenses increased to €1.97m for the nine months ended 30/9/2019 compared to €1.20m for the same period in 2018. This nine-month 2019 increase is principally attributed to increased IP litigation cost of €0.26m and increased R&D amortisation of €0.30m.
  • EBITDA decreased to €2.52m for the first nine months of 2019 compared to €4.53m for the first nine months of 2018. After adjusting the 2018 first nine months results for the one-time legal settlement and after allowing for the 2019 DRS new market development costs and the increased IP litigation; the 2019 first nine months
    EBITDA results and the 2018 EBITDA results are €3.81m and €3.91m respectively.

Financial Position:

  • The Company generated a positive €0.08m cash from its operating activities for the first nine months of 2019 versus €3.60m for the same period in 2018 due to higher working capital needs in 2019. The working capital increase reflects the planned increase in inventory to €11.34m at 30/9/2019 compared to €7.67m at
    30/9/2018. This relates to completed RVMs and long lead-time components in anticipation of RVM machine demands moving into 2020 in support of the Scotland and Greece markets.
  • The Company's bank financing drawn was unchanged at €4.64m for 30/9/2019 and 30/9/2018. The Company has adequate bank facilities to fund its current requirements. The Company is also evaluating financing proposals to fund increased business activity going into 2021.
  • Shareholders' equity at 30/09/2019 increased by €0.38m from year end 31/12/2018 based on the nine months 2019 net loss augmented by a positive translation reserve impact of €1.08m.

Other:

  • The Company is continuing its preparation for the Scottish DRS legislation which is expected to be implemented in April 2021. Our UK and Scottish management team based out of our Edinburgh showroom, is highly engaged in all the marketing activities with major UK grocery chains and independents. The Company has demonstrated the attractiveness and strength of our RVM technology through a number of successful pilots completed and currently operating. Envipco remains well positioned to succeed in this important market.
  • Envipco has recently completed the renovation of a 15,000 square foot leasehold facility in Pallini, Greece. This facility includes a complete showroom and demonstration centre along with an RVM manufacturing

assembly line. Envipco's demonstrated commitment to the Greek market along with our strong Texan S.A. distribution partner well positions the Company for success in this promising market.

  • The Company substantially increased its IP litigation costs to €0.68m during the first nine months of 2019 as part of several court proceedings. The Company previously reported in Q1 2019, that we received an unfavourable ruling on our patent being litigated. We have since reviewed the German courts report and have now filed an appeal of the court decision. We believe our appeal grounds are well founded and will be successful; accordingly, the Company expects to continue these proceedings.

Gool Santchurn, CEO of the Envipco Group: "I see the full year 2019 as establishing a solid foundation for the future of the Company. Sustained performance in North America and Sweden combined with realisation of the investments we are making in Scotland and Greece well positions the Company to prosper in these exciting new market opportunities."

Please refer to our website www.envipco.com to download a full pdf version of our 3Q and Nine Months Report.

For further information please contact: Floor van Maaren / Eva Lindner Lindner & van Maaren

+31 6 29597746 / +31 6 34222831

ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.

Amersfoort, 27 November 2019

Board of Directors

Tel: +31 33 285 1773

Arnhemseweg 10

3817 CH Amersfoort

Website: www.envipco.com

The Netherlands

Email: gools@envipco.com

About Envipco Holding N.V.

Envipco Holding N.V. (Envipco), www.envipco.com, is a Netherlands-based holding company listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels (Symbol: ENVI). Envipco, with operations in several countries around the globe, is a recognised leader in the development and operation of reverse vending machines (RVMs), automated technological systems for the recovery of used beverage containers. Known for its innovative technology and market leadership, Envipco holds several intellectual property rights for RVM systems, including but not limited to beverage refund deposit markings, material type identification, compaction and accounting.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning the condition and business of Envipco. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. All forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Envipco Holding NV published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 17:47:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
