Enviro Energy International : CHANGE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited 環 能 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1102) CHANGE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR The board (the ''Board'') of the International Holdings Limited (the from 10 August 2020: directors (the ''Directors'') of Enviro Energy ''Company'') hereby announces that, with effect Mr. Wu Jiwei resigned as the Independent Non-executive Director, a member of the Nomination Committee, a member of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. See Tak Wah has been appointed as the Independent Non-executive Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee, a member of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company. - 1 - Mr. Wu Jiwei (''Mr. Wu'') The Board hereby announces that Mr. Wu resigned as the Independent Non-executive Director, a member of the Nomination Committee, a member of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee of the Company with effect from 10 August 2020 due to his other business engagements which require more of his dedications. Mr. Wu has confirmed that (i) he has no disagreement with the Board; and (ii) there is no matter which has to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his resignation. The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude and appreciation to Mr. Wu for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of directorship. Mr. See Tak Wah (''Mr. See'') The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. See has been appointed as an Independent Non- executive Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee, a member of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company with effect from 10 August 2020. Mr. See, aged 57, graduated from the Management School of Waikato University in New Zealand with first class honours in Bachelor of Management Studies. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Australia and New Zealand, a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. As advised by Mr. See, he has over 35 years of experience in financial and general management as he previously worked as the regional controller (Asia Pacific) and the managing director cum China & Far East area controller of Nokia Mobile Phones (HK) Ltd, the chief operating officer of First Mobile Group Holdings Limited, and held key management positions in the North Asia offices of Philips and Siemens. Mr. See has been an independent non-executive director and the chairman of the audit committee and a member of the nomination committee of Unisplendour Technology (Holdings) Limited (formerly known as Sun East Technology (Holdings) Limited) (Stock Code: 0365), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, in 2004 to 2016. From January 2010 to September 2019, Mr. See was appointed as an independent non-executive director and chairman of audit committee of Chu Kong Petroleum and Natural Gas Steel Pipe Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 01938), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. See currently runs his own boutique management consultancy practice focusing on business strategies formulation and transformation consultation. In addition, he is currently an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee and a member of the nomination committee and the remuneration committee of Lever Style Corporation (Stock Code: 01346), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange; served as an independent non-executive director, the chairman of the audit committee, a member of the remuneration committee, the nomination committee and the internal control committee of Tesson Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 01201), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. - 2 - Save as disclosed above, as advised by Mr. See, he has not held any other directorship in other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas for the last three years. As at the date of this announcement, as advised by Mr. See, he does not have any interests in the shares of the Company of any of its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). As at the date of this announcement, Mr. See (i) does not hold any other positions in the Company or its subsidiaries; and (ii) does not have any other relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders (defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'')) or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. Mr. See entered into a letter of appointment with the Company, pursuant to which he has been appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director for a term of twelve-month period, subject to the re-appointment of Mr. See by the shareholders of the Company at the next following general meeting or annual general meeting (whichever is the earlier), which automatically renews for successive twelve-month periods unless terminated by either party by two months' written notice prior to the expiry of the term. The directorship of Mr. See will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company. Under the appointment letter of Mr. See, he is entitled to a director's fee of HK$180,000 per annum which has been recommended by the Remuneration Committee and approved by the Board based on Mr. See's qualifications and experience, his level of responsibilities undertaken and the prevailing market conditions. The director's fee of Mr. See will be subject to annual review by the Remuneration Committee and the Board. Mr. See confirmed that, save as disclosed above, there is no other information concerning his appointment, which is discloseable nor is/was he involved in any of the matters required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules; and there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. See for joining the Board. By Order of the Board Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited Li Gang Chairman and Executive Director Hong Kong, 10 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Gang (Chairman), Mr. Pan Lihui and Mr. Jiang Senlin and four Independent Non- executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Jinyuan, Mr. See Tak Wah, Mr. Du Hongwei and Mr. Zhong Jian. 