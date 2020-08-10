Log in
Enviro Energy International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

08/10/2020

Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited

環 能 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1102)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The updated information of members of the Board of Directors (''Board'') of Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited is set out below.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive Directors

Mr. Li Gang (CHAIRMAN)

Mr. Pan Lihui

Mr. Jiang Senlin

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. See Tak Wah

Mr. Li Jinyuan

Mr. Zhong Jian

Mr. Du Hongwei

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

BOARD COMMITTEE

AUDIT

NOMINATION

REMUNERATION

DIRECTOR

COMMITTEE

COMMITTEE

COMMITTEE

Mr. Li Gang

Mr. Pan Lihui

Mr. Jiang Senlin

Mr. See Tak Wah

C

M

M

Mr. Li Jinyuan

M

C

M

Mr. Zhong Jian

M

M

C

Mr. Du Hongwei

M

M

M

NOTES:

C - Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M - Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 10 August 2020

Disclaimer

Enviro Energy International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 09:03:11 UTC
