Enviro Energy International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited
環 能 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1102)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The updated information of members of the Board of Directors (''Board'') of Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited is set out below.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Executive Directors
Mr. Li Gang (CHAIRMAN)
Mr. Pan Lihui
Mr. Jiang Senlin
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. See Tak Wah
Mr. Li Jinyuan
Mr. Zhong Jian
Mr. Du Hongwei
There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
BOARD COMMITTEE
|
AUDIT
|
NOMINATION
|
REMUNERATION
|
DIRECTOR
|
COMMITTEE
|
COMMITTEE
|
COMMITTEE
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Li Gang
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Pan Lihui
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Jiang Senlin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. See Tak Wah
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Li Jinyuan
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Zhong Jian
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Du Hongwei
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
NOTES:
C - Chairman of the relevant Board committees
M - Member of the relevant Board committees