Enviro Energy International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited

環 能 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1102)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The updated information of members of the Board of Directors (''Board'') of Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited is set out below.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive Directors

Mr. Li Gang (CHAIRMAN)

Mr. Pan Lihui

Mr. Jiang Senlin

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. See Tak Wah

Mr. Li Jinyuan

Mr. Zhong Jian

Mr. Du Hongwei

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

BOARD COMMITTEE AUDIT NOMINATION REMUNERATION DIRECTOR COMMITTEE COMMITTEE COMMITTEE Mr. Li Gang Mr. Pan Lihui Mr. Jiang Senlin Mr. See Tak Wah C M M Mr. Li Jinyuan M C M Mr. Zhong Jian M M C Mr. Du Hongwei M M M

NOTES:

C - Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M - Member of the relevant Board committees