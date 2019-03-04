Log in
EnviroMission : Appendix 4C & Appendix 4D reports update.

03/04/2019 | 08:25pm EST

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Immediate Release

5 March, 2019

ASX: EVM

OTCQX: EVOMY

Appendix 4C & Appendix 4D reports update.

EnviroMission Limited (The Company) wishes to advise, the quarterly report and the financial report for the period ending 31 December 2018 will be delayed pending US based accountants finalising the company's US based subsidiary, EnviroMission Inc, accounts. The company expects to be in a position to release both reports on or before 14th March 2019.

Ends.

Roger C. Davey

Chief Executive Officer EnviroMission Limited

Enquiries to:

Kim Forte Communications Director +61414690356kforte@enviromission.com.au

EnviroMission Limited

I

ACN: 094 963 238

I

238 Albert Rd, South Melbourne, Victoria, Australia 3205

T +61 3 9693 5666

I

F +61 3 9699 7566

I

Ecommunications@enviromission.com.au

Disclaimer

Enviromission Limited published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 01:24:06 UTC
