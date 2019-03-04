EnviroMission : Appendix 4C & Appendix 4D reports update.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

5 March, 2019

ASX: EVM

OTCQX: EVOMY

Appendix 4C & Appendix 4D reports update.

EnviroMission Limited (The Company) wishes to advise, the quarterly report and the financial report for the period ending 31 December 2018 will be delayed pending US based accountants finalising the company's US based subsidiary, EnviroMission Inc, accounts. The company expects to be in a position to release both reports on or before 14th March 2019.

Roger C. Davey

Chief Executive Officer EnviroMission Limited

Kim Forte Communications Director kforte@enviromission.com.au