EnviroMission : DELAY Release of Full Year accounts, period ending 30 June.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Immediate Release
31 August, 2018
ASX: EVM
OTCQX: EVOMY
Notice.
DELAY: Release of Full Year accounts, period ending 30 June 2018.
EnviroMission Limited (the company) wishes to advise, the Financial Report of the company for the year-ending 30 June 2018 will be delayed in its release.
EnviroMission Inc, the company's subsidiary, has requested more time to consolidate its full year accounts due to external accounting delays, impacting a timely disclosure.
EnviroMission Limited expects it will be in a position to release the Full year accounts on or before September 10 2018 and will invariably keep the company's shareholders updated should circumstances relating to the delay require further disclosure.
Ends.
Roger C. Davey
Chief Executive Officer EnviroMission Limited
Enquiries to:
Kim Forte Communications Director +61414690356kforte@enviromission.com.au
EnviroMission Limited
ACN: 094 963 238
238 Albert Rd, South Melbourne, Victoria, Australia 3205
T +61 3 9693 5666
F +61 3 9699 7566
Ecommunications@enviromission.com.au
