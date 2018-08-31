Log in
News

EnviroMission : DELAY Release of Full Year accounts, period ending 30 June.

08/31/2018 | 08:43am CEST

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Immediate Release

31 August, 2018

ASX: EVM

OTCQX: EVOMY

Notice.

DELAY: Release of Full Year accounts, period ending 30 June 2018.

EnviroMission Limited (the company) wishes to advise, the Financial Report of the company for the year-ending 30 June 2018 will be delayed in its release.

EnviroMission Inc, the company's subsidiary, has requested more time to consolidate its full year accounts due to external accounting delays, impacting a timely disclosure.

EnviroMission Limited expects it will be in a position to release the Full year accounts on or before September 10 2018 and will invariably keep the company's shareholders updated should circumstances relating to the delay require further disclosure.

Ends.

Roger C. Davey

Chief Executive Officer EnviroMission Limited

Enquiries to:

Kim Forte Communications Director +61414690356kforte@enviromission.com.au

EnviroMission Limited

I

ACN: 094 963 238

I

238 Albert Rd, South Melbourne, Victoria, Australia 3205

T +61 3 9693 5666

I

F +61 3 9699 7566

I

Ecommunications@enviromission.com.au

Disclaimer

Enviromission Limited published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 06:41:05 UTC
