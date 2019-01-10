EnviroMission : Rereleased Notice of Meeting & Proxy form clarification

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Immediate Release

11 January 2019

ASX: EVM

OTCQX: EVOMY

Notice of Meeting amendment clarification.

In accordance with listing rule 3.17.1 & 14.7, EnviroMission Limited (the company) wishes to disclose the terms of the amended Notice of Meeting and accompanying Proxy form released to the market on the 11th January 2019.

The company discovered the numbering sequence of the items in the Notice of Meeting and accompanying Proxy form did not correspond with each other. The company amended the proxy form item sequence to align with the Notice of Meeting and rereleased the Notice of meeting and Proxy form to avoid potential confusion at the Company's Annual General Meeting.

Attached to this announcement is a copy of the digital communication sent to shareholders who have subscribed to the company's Notice of Meeting and Proxy form email alert facility.

Ends

Roger C. Davey

Chief Executive Officer EnviroMission Limit

Enquiries to:

Kim Forte Communications Director +61414690356 kforte@enviromission.com.au

EnviroMission Limited I ACN: 094 963 238 I 238 Albert Rd, South Melbourne, Victoria, Australia 3205 T +61 3 9693 5666 I F +61 3 9699 7566 I Ecommunications@enviromission.com.au

Amendment to Notice of Meeting & Proxy form

Dear Shareholder,

Please find attached an amended copy of EnviroMissions Notice of Meeting & Proxy form.

Due to a discrepancy in the numbering sequence of resolutions for the Notice of Meeting and corresponding Proxy form the company has opted to re release the Notice of Meeting and attaching Proxy form to avoid potential confusion at the Annual General Meeting.

If you have any queries relating to this amendment or any general inquiries relating to the Notice of Meeting or execution of the Proxy form please feel free to contact:

Andrew Forte: (E)aforte@enviromission.com.au| (M) +61 408 866 099 | (W) +61 3 9693 5666

We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.

Kind regards,

Andrew Forte

Investor Services.

