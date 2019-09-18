Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Environmental Waste International Inc    EWS   CA29411G1063

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC

(EWS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

EWI Investors, LLC Settles Debt with Environmental Waste International Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2019) - This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62 103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") regarding the acquisition of securities of Environmental Waste International Inc. (TSXV: EWS) (the "Company") by EWI Investors, LLC ("EWI").

EWI entered into a debt settlement agreement with the Company dated September 16, 2019 under which EWI agreed to settle $710,000.00 of indebtedness in exchange for 14,200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share (the "Debt Settlement").

As part of the Debt Settlement, EWI and the Reporting Issuer entered into an amendment to the promissory note dated April 12, 2017 held by EWI to reduce the principal amount from $1,537,130 to $1,000,000 (the "Note"), and extend the maturity date from September 30, 2019 to July 15, 2021 (the "Amended Note Transaction"). All other terms remain the same.

The Reporting Issuer has also negotiated an amendment to the unsecured convertible note dated April 28, 2017 (the "Convertible Note") with EWI, of which Robert Savage, a Director of the Reporting Issuer, is the Managing Member (the "Amended Convertible Note Transaction"). The Convertible Note will be amended to increase the principal amount from $1,350,000 to $1,850,000 and the conversion price will be reduced from $0.11 per common share to $0.08 per common share for the next 12 months from closing, after which the conversion price will increase to $0.10 per common share until the maturity date. The Convertible Note bears interest at a rate of 5% per annum and has a maturity date of April 28, 2022. All other terms remain the same as the original convertible note.

Following the Debt Settlement, EWI beneficially owns 23,772,500 common shares, 3,712,500 warrants, 225,000 options, a $1,000,000 Note and a $1,850,000 Convertible Note in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 11.1% of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company on a partially diluted basis. Prior to the Debt Settlement, EWI owned 9,572,500 common shares, 3,712,500 Warrants and 225,000 options, representing 13.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Reporting Issuer on a fully diluted basis.

The 14,200,000 common shares were acquired for investment purposes. EWI may, from time to time, take such actions in respect of its holdings in securities of the Company as it may deem appropriate in light of the circumstances then existing, including (i) acquiring, exercising, converting, exchanging, selling or otherwise disposing of securities of the Company or securities exercisable for, or convertible or exchangeable into, securities of the Company, and (ii) developing plans or intentions or taking actions which relate to or would result in one or more of the transactions or matters referred to in paragraphs (a) through (k) of Item 5 of the Early Warning Report filed on SEDAR.

A copy of EWI's Early Warning Report with respect to the foregoing is filed under applicable securities laws and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact:
Environmental Waste International Inc.
Bob MacBean, CEO
(905) 686-8689 or (800) 399-2366
Bob.macbean@ewmc.com
www.ewi.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47924


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERN
07:45pPaul E. Orlin Settles Debt with Environmental Waste International Inc.
NE
07:30pThornbury Holdings Ltd. Purchase of Securities in Environmental Waste Interna..
NE
07:25pEWI Investors, LLC Settles Debt with Environmental Waste International Inc.
NE
09/17Environmental Waste International Announces Closing of Financing, Debt Settle..
NE
09/12Environmental Waste International Announces Financing and Debt Settlements
NE
09/06ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL : IIROC Trading Resumption - EWS
AQ
09/04Environmental Waste International Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order a..
NE
06/18Environmental Waste International Announces Director Change
NE
05/29Environmental Waste International Completes Private Placement
NE
05/14ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL : Announces Temporary Cease Trade
AQ
More news
Chart ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
Environmental Waste International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robert MacBean Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emanuel Gerard Chairman
Steve Kantor Chief Technology Officer
Sam Geist Independent Director
Valdis Martinsons Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC20.00%8
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.21.73%6 736
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP77.40%1 947
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD4.63%1 601
PORVAIR PLC49.58%354
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.13.04%269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group