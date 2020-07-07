Environmental Waste International Announces New Mortgage

Log in
07/07/2020 | 07:35am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2020) - Environmental Waste International Inc. (TSXV: EWS) (the "Company") announces that it has entered into a $500,000 five year mortgage with an arm's length third party, secured by the Company's land and building in Sault Ste. Marie. The loan matures on July 3, 2025 and bears interest at a rate of 10% per annum, 6% of which is paid monthly starting August 3, 2020 and 4% which is accrued and paid on maturity along with the principal amount. The 4% accrued interest can be paid in cash or common shares at the Company's option. If the Company chooses to issue common shares to pay the 4% accrued interest, the share price will be determined by the price at the time, less a discount calculated in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds of the mortgage will be used to facilitate the upgrade of the Company's full-scale pilot plant in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

This loan, along with the $400,000 equity raise last week, improves the Company's cash position by $900,000.

About Environmental Waste International Inc.

Environmental Waste International, Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials, including tires. EWS has spent over 15 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization™ process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS's unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles waste tires, while recovering highly valuable commodities, including carbon black, oil and steel. Each unit is designed to be environmentally safe, energy efficient, and economically profitable for the operator. For more information please visit, www.ewi.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Bob MacBean, CEO
(905) 686-8689 or (800) 399-2366
Bob.macbean@ewmc.com
www.ewi.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59219


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 0,22 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
Net income 2019 -2,77 M -2,04 M -2,04 M
Net Debt 2019 3,81 M 2,81 M 2,81 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,97x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 11,0 M 8,14 M 8,12 M
EV / Sales 2018 59,4x
EV / Sales 2019 75,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Environmental Waste International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robert MacBean Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Emanuel Gerard Chairman
Jeffrey Stoss Chief Financial Officer
Steve Kantor Chief Technology Officer
Sam Geist Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.67%8
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-18.81%5 900
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-3.48%2 139
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.-2.97%1 441
WELLE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP CO.,LTD19.65%918
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.-17.10%224
