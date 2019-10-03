Environmental Waste International Announces Option Grants

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2019) - Environmental Waste International Inc. (TSXV: EWS) (the "Company") announced that it has granted an aggregate of 650,000 incentive stock options to certain officers and directors of the Company under its Stock Option Plan. All options are exercisable at $0.06 per common share vesting over three years with an expiry date of October 3, 2024.

About Environmental Waste International Inc.

Environmental Waste International, Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials, including tires. EWS has spent over 15 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization™ process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS's unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles waste tires, while creating a highly valuable commodity output for industry, including carbon black, oil and steel. Each unit is designed to be energy efficient and where possible, create an economically positive model for the recovery of various hydrocarbon oil and gases. For more information please visit, www.ewi.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Bob MacBean, Chief Executive Officer

(905) 686-8689 or (800) 399-2366

Bob.macbean@ewmc.com

www.ewi.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48493