Environmental Waste International Announces Results of Shareholders Meeting and Option Grants

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2020) - Environmental Waste International Inc. (TSXV: EWS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders of the Company have approved all matters voted on at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 30, 2020. More specific details of the matters approved at the meeting are set forth in a management information circular of the Company dated May 20, 2020 and posted on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

The Company also announced that it has granted an aggregate of 3,905,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company under its Stock Option Plan. All options are exercisable at $0.05 per common share vesting over three years with an expiry date of June 30, 2025.

About Environmental Waste International Inc.

Environmental Waste International, Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials, including tires. EWS has spent over 15 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization™ process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS's unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles waste tires, while recovering highly valuable commodities, including carbon black, oil and steel. Each unit is designed to be environmentally safe, energy efficient, and economically profitable for the operator. For more information please visit, www.ewi.ca.

